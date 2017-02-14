Tom Cruise Mother Dies, Age 80: Katie Holmes Reached Out To Support Him?

Tom Cruise’s mother, Mary Lee South, has passed away at the age of 80. According to recent updates, Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes has reached out to him to share his pain on this sad day.

According to People, Cruise’s mother, South, died peacefully in her sleep last week. There were reports that she was battling with severe health issues from the past few years. Tom’s mother was given a memorial service at her local Church of Scientology this weekend.

The outlet further reported that along with his sisters Lee Ann DeVette, 57, Cass Mapother, 55 and Marian Henry, 52, Tom Cruise attended the memorial along with their other family members and close friends.

It was Lee South, who encouraged her only son to pursue his Hollywood dreams. In her 1986 interview with the Rolling Stone, Lee South said that she was always interested in theaters, but “never did anything with it.”

“He used to create skits and imitate Donald Duck and Woody Woodpecker and W.C. Fields when he was just a tiny tot. I guess I was his greatest audience. He had it in him then. But as he got older, he was more into sports, and it stopped completely,” Cruise’s mother further said.

There is nothing more tragic than the death of a parent who has supported you throughout your life. In these tough hours, one forgets the past doings and chooses to be with the person who is in pain. According to Hollywood Life, Tom Cruise’s ex-wife, Katie Holmes has reached out to him.

“Katie Holmes has reached out to her ex Tom Cruise to offer her condolences after the passing of his mother,” a source told the outlet.

“Tom has been rocked by the loss of his mother. They were very close and he will miss her dearly. He is staying strong and leaning on close friends and another family during this challenging time.”

However, earlier this week, Daily Mail reported that Katie Holmes was at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan enjoying the Denver Nuggets take on the New York Knicks. In all the released pictures, she is seen smiling and laughing her heart out. So, if HollywoodLife’s claims are true that the actress reached out to the actor when she heard about the passing of his 80-years-old mother, then why she was photographed at a stadium?

There is no base behind HollywoodLife’s claims, and as reported earlier, Katie and Tom has not seen each other ever since their divorce. So, it is safe to say that at this moment Katie Holmes is busy in her professional life. On the other hand, Tom Cruise is with his family who is mourning the loss of their dear mother.

This would not be for the first time when there are rumors about the personal lives of these stars.

Back in November 2016, Hollywood Life quoted OK! and reported that Katie Holmes and her rumored boyfriend Jamie Foxx are apparently ready to become a family as the Dawson’s Creek’s actress is expecting a child with him.

“Her friends say Katie was positively glowing and could barely conceal her excitement,” an insider revealed to the OK! Magazine. “Word is, she confessed to the small group gathered there that she’s almost three months pregnant with Jamie’s baby!”

Gossip Cop debunked OK’s claims and reported that all the claims are incorrect as there is nothing going on between Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx.

That being said, our prayers goes out to Tom Cruise and his family who are coping with their dear loss.

[Featured Image by Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]