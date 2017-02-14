Who Is Chris Brown’s Girlfriend? Singer’s Rumored Flings Throw Shade On IG

Chris Brown has been heating up dating rumors with several women over the past few months, and while Breezy isn’t one for commenting on the details of his dating life, it looks like Brown’s rumored girlfriends, Krista Santiago and Vanessa Vargas, have taken to Instagram to drop some hints about their alleged romance with the “Party” singer.

Chris Brown first ignited dating claims with Krista Santiago in October after the duo was spotted together in San Diego over the Halloween holiday, despite the fact that Breezy had been simultaneously fueling romance reports with model Cydney Christine just a few weeks prior.

#PressPlay: #ChrisBrown spotted performing at #ParqSD with his rumored new boo #KristaSantiago last night ???? @agatacm A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 1, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

While Krista initially remained tight-lipped about the dating claims between her and Brown, the Los Angeles-based model later added fuel to the romance speculation after she took to Snapchat to show off a brand new diamond Rolex that Chris had reportedly gifted her in honor of her 25th birthday in December.

Chris Brown Spoils New Gf Krista Santiago With Diamond … : https://t.co/b4LF6C5xMJ,, pic.twitter.com/jZTnJzKEBp — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) December 21, 2016

Similarly, despite the fact that Chris Brown later fueled reunion rumors with ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran after he was spotted sending flirty messages to his former flame on Instagram, Krista took to Snapchat to weigh-in with her opinion on the newly emerged reports, telling followers, “Who cares?”, before seemingly confirming speculation suggesting that she and Brown are involved in an on-again, off-again romance.

However, the duo’s romance appeared to come to a halt earlier this year after Breezy was seen walking hand-in-hand with another girl, Vanessa Vargas, as the duo made their way out of NYC hotspot Up & Down in January.

Pictures of @chrisbrown leaving Up&Down nightclub in New York last night #TeamBreezy pic.twitter.com/2OgIGiDkvP — Chris Brown Fan (@Priya_breezy) January 11, 2017

While Chris Brown’s trip to NYC also sparked reunion claims between Breezy and ex-girlfriend Rihanna, who was also seen at Up & Down the same night as Brown and Vargas, Brown appeared to silence the Rihanna dating claims by sharing a sultry photo of his new rumored girlfriend to his personal Instagram page before exchanging a series of flirty messages with the model over social media just a few weeks later.

Okay #ChrisBrown and #VanessaVargas ???? #BaeWatch ???? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Now, it seems that Breezy and Krista Santiago may be back on again after fans pointed out that Chris Brown has since removed his flirty photo of Vanessa Vargas from his Instagram page and was recently spotted partying it up with Krista at Diddy’s Grammy after party on February 12.

According to Celeb Gozzip, Chris and Krista were reportedly spotted at Diddy’s after party at the Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, where photographers were able to capture a photo of the duo leaving the bash in one of Brown’s luxury vehicles.

❤ A post shared by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:30pm PST

The blog further notes that just hours prior to their arrival at the star-studded bash, Krista Santiago shared a sultry selfie to her social media account with a message that seemingly aims to throw shade at Brown’s other rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Vargas, writing, “plenty will tell you I’m the one *trophy emoji*.”

plenty will tell you I'm the one ???? A post shared by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Hours later, Vanessa Vargas took to her own Instagram account to share a sultry bikini photo that the blog alleges may have been in response to Santiago’s message about being “the one” for Chris Brown, albeit captioning her photo with a simple smiling emoji.

???? A post shared by Vanessa Vargas (@vanessavargas) on Feb 13, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

It’s also worth noting that Brown’s former longtime girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, was also spotted at the same post-Grammy’s bash as Chris Brown and Santiago, although it doesn’t appear that the duo had an awkward run-in throughout the evening.

It goes alil something like this ???? @livelevated A post shared by J.Ryan La Cour (@jryanjl) on Feb 13, 2017 at 11:58pm PST

While Chris Brown continues to remain tight-lipped regarding his relationship status, it looks like Brown’s rumored flings aren’t shy when it comes to throwing shade at one another on social media.

The news comes just a few weeks after Chris Brown faced backlash for uploading a video to Instagram live in which he referred to himself as a “stalker ex-boyfriend,” further prompting rumors suggesting that Breezy is still hoping to reunite with Karrueche Tran despite the model’s insistence on not getting back together with the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer.

He gon' tweet Karrueche in 5…4….3….2…. A post shared by CELEBRITY GOSSIP ???? (@celeb_gozzip) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:00pm PST

“If I love you b****, ain’t nobody gon’ have you. I’m gon’ make you miserable. I’m gon’ chase that n**** out, I’m gon’ chase your a** around,” Brown revealed in his Instagram video before adding, “Ladies y’all be complaining about n***** being stalkers, in love with y’all [and all] kinds of crazy shit and get tired of it…well guess what? I’m one of them n*****.”

While Karrueche Tran opted not to comment on Brown’s Instagram video, it doesn’t appear that Breezy is in any rush to officially move on from the model in the near future.

What do you think of Chris Brown’s rumored girlfriends, Krista Santiago and Vanessa Vargas, throwing shade at one another on Instagram?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images]