Kailyn Lowry Gives Shoutout To Stranger But Are Her Priorities Completely Wrong?

Kailyn Lowry has been dealing with plenty of backlash on this season of Teen Mom 2 because she is dealing with her divorce from Javi Marroquin. Kailyn decided that she wanted her marriage to end while Javi was deployed with the Air Force and Lowry was done with her relationship. But now that fans are watching the aftermath of the divorce decision, fans are more critical of her than ever before. And it seems like everything she says and does is under complete observation and scrutiny.

According to a new tweet, Kailyn Lowry is now revealing that she’s thankful for the help and support of strangers, as she’s traveling back and forth from Delaware and Los Angeles these days. She has been filming live shows for Teen Mom 2 and that requires her to travel on Mondays to Los Angeles. And yesterday, she brought Lincoln with her.

“Shout out to the guy who helped me get my sh*t on the plane while I carried my sleeping toddler!” Kailyn Lowry revealed on Twitter last night, as she traveled back home from Los Angeles to Delaware, where she had been for a mere 10 hours to film the Teen Mom Live after show.

“Isn’t it the best when a stranger helps you because they see that you need it instead of just watching you struggle?!” one follower wrote back to her, pointing to the awesome gesture from the stranger, while another slammed Lowry with a comment that was clearly unnecessary, writing, “Probably slept with him too.”

And one person decided to point out that Lowry is lucky to have people in her life who are willing to help her out when she needs an extra hand. Teen Momfans have become quite impressed with Jo Rivera on this season of Teen Mom 2, as he’s taking on the adult role in her life. He’s also very reasonable when it comes to Kailyn’s divorce from Javi Marroquin. And on last night’s episode, Jo was the one who got Isaac ready for his first day of school, which people celebrated on social media.

“And shoutout to your baby daddy who got your child ready for first grade while you slept! I’m glad you went for the ride!” one person pointed out, referencing the Teen Mom 2 episode last night, where Jo Rivera got Isaac ready for school while Lowry slept in and went to the school in her pajamas.

It’s no secret that Kailyn Lowry has plenty of haters, especially since she filed for divorce from Javi. Many people feel that she didn’t fight for the marriage she so desperately wanted a few years ago. And to explain her side of the story, she posted a long quote about her feelings.

“The truth is, none of us are easy to date, deal with, or please all the time. We have our vices, attitudes, and way of doing things that make us who we are. You won’t like everything about somebody, it’s impossible. This is life, and it isn’t about finding the perfect person, it isn’t about living some fairy tale; it’s about finding something you’re willing to work for, with somebody who’s willing to work with you. That simple. Find someone who has a heart for you and never stop fighting for them,” read a quote that Kailyn Lowry shared on Twitter, to which one person wrote, “True… but, you’re a Mom first and foremost. It’s your JOB to keep them safe from harm.. stop the added public drama on Twitter.”

What do you think of Kailyn Lowry’s tweets about getting some help from a stranger? Do you think she’s right about fighting for what she wants, even though she gave up on her marriage to Javi Marroquin?

