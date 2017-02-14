‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Feb. 14: Weapon Balance Patch Day

Destiny players have something to look forward to other than the standard rotation of activities for the February 14 Weekly Reset. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter will receive an update in just a few hours to re-balance weapons and abilities.

The 2.5.0.2 patch for Destiny will be deployed at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, per the official Bungie Help Twitter account. As previously covered, the patch hits Shotguns and Pulse Rifles in the Clever Dragon mold hard while boosting slow-firing Auto Rifles. Other changes are a mix of positives and negatives, but the Crucible meta is about to undergo a major shift.

As for this new activities this week, the Nightfall visits the Shield Brothers once again, but the Heroic Strike modifiers promise to be fun. The Solar Burn and Specialist modifiers are both active for massive damage from players. However, Exposure is also active, which makes players even more vulnerable to enemies with Solar weapons since health will not regenerate.

Nightfall — Shield Brothers

Dreadnaught, Rings of Saturn: Travel deep into the heart of the Dreadnaught in pursuit of a Cabal assault team. Stop it from detonating the Hive ship’s core.

Modifiers

Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.

Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.

Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.

Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.

Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.

Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes

Modifiers

Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.

Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.

Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.

Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.

Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis

This is the second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on the plates located on the right, the left, and the back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.

Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.

Challenge of Elders

Round Boss Description 1 Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx Cabal 2 Pilot Servitor Fallen 3 Sylok, the Defiled Hive

Modifiers

Chaff — Player radar is disabled.

Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.

Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.

Bounties

Impressive Performance — Earn points in Challenge of the Elders.

Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.

King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Golgoroth

The challenge mode twist for Gologorth requires that all six players in the fireteam must hold his gaze at least once in the same phase. This means all six players must hold the gaze in succession without receiving the “You’ve failed to capture the gaze” message before passing it around the entire fireteam.

The rewards for Normal mode are a guaranteed 310 armor piece (excludes helmet) and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 armor piece (excludes helmet), a 330 Artifact, and an Emblem. The regular Golgoroth loot rewards are also a possibility.

Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor

This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.

Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.

Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.

Weekly Crucible Playlists

Combined Arms

Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation A Game of Rift Exercise your skills in the Rift match type. Complete Seven Matches

Get 30 Advantage Kills

Get 15 Captures

Get “B-Line” Medal 5,000 500

Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Loot Legendary Marks Strike Elite Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10 Sunrise Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires. 10,000 500 Legendary Weapon 10 Cleanup Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn “Brutal Efficiency” Medals. 10,000 500 Legendary Item 10

Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Shock It to Me Use Arc damage to kill Fallen. 5,000 500 Anti-Splicer Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands. 5,000 500 Archon’s Forge: Shanks Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge. 5,000 500 Pull the Plug Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras. 5,000 500

Tyra Karn’s Artifacts

Artifact Description Stats T12 Memory of Silimar In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased. 30 Discipline/

32 Strength 82% Memory of Skorri When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster. 35 Intellect /

50 Discipline 112% Memory of Jolder Removes sprint cooldown penalty. 34 Intellect/

30 Strength 84%

Petra Weekly Bounties

Bounty Description Experience Reputation Take the Wanted WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended. Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus. 3,000 500 Take Them Out Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus. 1,500 250 Take Them All Kill 100 Taken. 1,500 250 Queen’s Ambassador Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Harvest Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist. 1,500 250 Queen’s Fury Get 30 Solar Kills on the Dreadnaught. 1,500 250



