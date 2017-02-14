‘Destiny’ Weekly Reset For Feb. 14: Weapon Balance Patch Day

Destiny players have something to look forward to other than the standard rotation of activities for the February 14 Weekly Reset. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One shooter will receive an update in just a few hours to re-balance weapons and abilities.
The 2.5.0.2 patch for Destiny will be deployed at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, per the official Bungie Help Twitter account. As previously covered, the patch hits Shotguns and Pulse Rifles in the Clever Dragon mold hard while boosting slow-firing Auto Rifles. Other changes are a mix of positives and negatives, but the Crucible meta is about to undergo a major shift.
As for this new activities this week, the Nightfall visits the Shield Brothers once again, but the Heroic Strike modifiers promise to be fun. The Solar Burn and Specialist modifiers are both active for massive damage from players. However, Exposure is also active, which makes players even more vulnerable to enemies with Solar weapons since health will not regenerate.
Nightfall — Shield Brothers
Dreadnaught, Rings of Saturn: Travel deep into the heart of the Dreadnaught in pursuit of a Cabal assault team. Stop it from detonating the Hive ship’s core.
Modifiers
- Epic — Heavily shielded and highly aggressive enemies appear in great numbers.
- Small Arms — Primary Weapon damage is favored.
- Fresh Troops — Some enemy squads have been fortified with additional reinforcements.
- Match Game — Enemy shields are resistant to all unmatched Elemental Damage.
- Airborne — Players deal more damage while in the air.
Weekly SIVA Crisis Heroic Strikes
Modifiers
- Heroic — Enemies appear in greater numbers and are more aggressive.
- Solar Burn — Solar damage from any source is greatly increased.
- Specialist — Special Weapon damage is favored.
- Exposure — Guardian shields are increased but do not replenish.
Wrath of the Machine Challenge Mode — Aksis
This is the second of the two Wrath of the Machine Raid challenges. For this challenge, at least one player on the Fireteam will need to supercharge and stun Aksis on each teleport. This is on every teleport, not just once per phase. Designating three players to handle this duty is the simplest solution, and they need to stand on the plates located on the right, the left, and the back middle of the arena to do so. This leaves all three teleport locations covered when Aksis teleports to them.
Rewards include the SIVA Ornament and Exotic Engram on Hard mode difficulty. Meanwhile, 385 Light gear for Normal mode or 400 Light gear for Hard mode is also available, along with a Vosik’s Venom Emblem.
Challenge of Elders
|Round
|Boss
|Description
|1
|Noru’usk, Servant of Oryx
|Cabal
|2
|Pilot Servitor
|Fallen
|3
|Sylok, the Defiled
|Hive
Modifiers
- Chaff — Player radar is disabled.
- Trickle — Recharge of abilities is significantly reduced.
- Precision Kill Bonus — Precision kills are worth more points.
Bounties
- Impressive Performance — Earn points in Challenge of the Elders.
- Fire Fighter — Use Solar abilities to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
- Heavy Hitter — Use a Heavy weapon to kill enemies in Level 41 Prison of Elders or Challenge of the Elders.
King’s Fall Raid Challenge Mode — Golgoroth
The challenge mode twist for Gologorth requires that all six players in the fireteam must hold his gaze at least once in the same phase. This means all six players must hold the gaze in succession without receiving the “You’ve failed to capture the gaze” message before passing it around the entire fireteam.
The rewards for Normal mode are a guaranteed 310 armor piece (excludes helmet) and a Calcified Fragment. The Hard mode loot is the same as normal, plus a 330 armor piece (excludes helmet), a 330 Artifact, and an Emblem. The regular Golgoroth loot rewards are also a possibility.
Court of Oryx (Guide) – Tier 3: Kagoor
This is one of the more challenging boss fights in Court of Oryx simply because there’s a lot going on between dealing with multiple minions, including Ogres, and attempting to gain buffs.
Kagoor is immune to damage until the Servite Ogre is defeated. This Ogre has loads of health and other Ogres to help it, along with Devoured Shadows and Maleficent Eyes. Destroying the Eyes gives a buff called Ogre’s Fury that stacks up to three times and increases the damage done to Ogres.
Players will need to use the rocks and pillars to avoid the Servite Ogre’s attacks and bring it down. Once the Servite is dead, attack Kagoor quickly with heavy weapons and super abilities to destroy the Wizard.
Weekly Crucible Playlists
- Combined Arms
Shaxx Crucible Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|A Game of Rift
|Exercise your skills in the Rift match type.
|5,000
|500
Commander Zavala Weekly Elite Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Loot
|Legendary Marks
|Strike Elite
|Earn “Gold Tier Achieved,” “Silver Tier Achieved,” or “Bronze Tier Achieved” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
|Sunrise
|Earn a Gold Tier Achieved Medal in the Nightfall before time expires.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Weapon
|10
|Cleanup
|Get 150 enemy kills with your fireteam during a SIVA Crisis Strike to earn “Brutal Efficiency” Medals.
|10,000
|500
|Legendary Item
|10
Shiro-4 Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Shock It to Me
|Use Arc damage to kill Fallen.
|5,000
|500
|Anti-Splicer
|Complete Patrols in the Plaguelands.
|5,000
|500
|Archon’s Forge: Shanks
|Complete Shank encounters in the Archon’s Forge.
|5,000
|500
|Pull the Plug
|Kill Fallen Majors and Ultras.
|5,000
|500
Tyra Karn’s Artifacts
|Artifact
|Description
|Stats
|T12
|Memory of Silimar
|In the Crucible, resistance to damage-over-time attacks is greatly increased.
|30 Discipline/
32 Strength
|82%
|Memory of Skorri
|When your super is full, nearby allies’ supers recharge faster.
|35 Intellect /
50 Discipline
|112%
|Memory of Jolder
|Removes sprint cooldown penalty.
|34 Intellect/
30 Strength
|84%
Petra Weekly Bounties
|Bounty
|Description
|Experience
|Reputation
|Take the Wanted
|WANTED: Baroness Grayris. Venus. Fireteam recommended.
Note: Can be found at The Shattered Coast on Venus.
|3,000
|500
|Take Them Out
|Kill 12 Consumed or named Fallen, Hive, Cabal, or Vex on Venus.
|1,500
|250
|Take Them All
|Kill 100 Taken.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Ambassador
|Complete 3 strikes in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Harvest
|Gather 15 Dark Nuclei from Majors or Ultras in any strike playlist.
|1,500
|250
|Queen’s Fury
|Get 30 Solar Kills on the Dreadnaught.
|1,500
|250
