Ahead Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Release, Cast Member Drops A Big Spoiler

Ahead of the release of Game of Thrones Season 7 later this year, cast member Sophie Turner might just have dropped the biggest spoiler about the upcoming season yet. According to the Independent, whilst on the red carpet at Sunday night’s British Academy Film Awards, Turner revealed the fate of her character, saying “We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men, we’ve just finished shooting Season 7 of Game of Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8.”

It’s no surprise that the actress will appear in Game of Thrones Season 7, especially considering her character was very much alive and well at the end of Season 6. However, in her comments, Turner appeared to suggest that her character will be part of Season 8, which has already been confirmed to be the show’s final season.

With Turner confirming that filming for the show’s seventh season is complete, the actress will already know her character’s fate and with her comments about filming for the show’s eighth season, it’s safe to assume that Sansa Stark will survive Season 7. That being said, exactly how far into the show’s final season Sansa Stark will survive remains to be seen. The show’s sixth season left Sansa as a pawn in a developing rivalry between her half-brother Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington and Littlefinger, played by Aidan Gillen. However, no matter the outcome of that particular feud, it appears Sansa will walk away alive.

According to the Express, Game of Thrones is a show well known for its incredibly high body count. With that in mind, it may come as a surprise to many viewers that Sophie Turner’s character Sansa Stark will survive into the final season. That being said, as aforementioned, there’s no guarantee that Turner’s character will survive the duration of Season 8 too.

RELATED STORIES ON INQUISITR:

‘Legion’ Ratings: First Episode Of Marvel’s New Series Gets Off To A Good Start

‘Veep’ Cast Reveal New Season Premiere Date: HBO Series Returns This April

‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Release Trailer Teases The Return Of A Dead Character

Each new season of Game of Thrones has ordinarily premiered in early April. However, this year, it will premiere a little later, in the summer to be precise. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss confirmed the shift in scheduling, saying “We’re starting a bit later because at the end of this season, ‘Winter is here’ – and that means that sunny weather doesn’t really serve our purposes anymore.” However, exactly when the new season will premiere is yet to be confirmed.

Emilia Clarke Says 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Will Blow Our Minds https://t.co/EKs60n5WQv pic.twitter.com/pEALCOAMbi — Seventeen (@seventeen) February 5, 2017

Season 8 will also be considerably shorter in comparison to previous seasons of the HBO fantasy drama. Whilst each season since the show’s debut has previously been ten episodes in length, Season 7 will be shortened significantly to just seven episodes. The show’s producers have put this down to a smaller amount of story content remaining and the increased production values that will be required for the show’s final two seasons, which will involve larger set pieces than previous seasons. That being said, HBO is yet to confirm whether or not the running time of individual episodes will be affected.

Leaked 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Scene Confirms Epic Finale – Elite Daily https://t.co/CF7uavHyL7 pic.twitter.com/svcwixaqNO — Game of Thrones7 (@GThrones7) February 4, 2017

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones Season 7’s seven episode run, both HBO and the show’s producers have suggested that the fantasy drama will have just one season left in it. Actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos in the HBO show recently suggested that the show’s final season will be just six episodes in length. Either way, it’s safe to assume that the two concluding seasons of Game of Thrones will be considerably shorter than previous seasons of the show.

[Featured Image by HBO]