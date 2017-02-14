Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Get ‘Cozy’ At Grammys Event Amid Split Rumors

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd may be facing rumors of a potential split, but on Sunday night after the Grammy Awards, they looked to be quite happy together at an after party.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd didn’t attend the Grammy Awards together as many anticipated they would, the new couple was photographed exiting the same car at Rihanna’s private Grammys after party at 1 OAK in West Hollywood later that night.

“The Weeknd and [Selena Gomez] were seen getting cozy at a VIP table partying, dancing and singing along to Migos with French Montana and James Harden,” an onlooker told Us Weekly magazine on February 13.

Prior to the event, a TMZ report claimed The Weeknd had listed Selena Gomez as his plus one for Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy bash on Saturday night and was hoping to have her seated next to him at the Grammys. However, during the show, and during his performance, Gomez was nowhere to be seen.

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd didn’t pose for any photos during their appearance at Rihanna’s Grammys after party, a source claims Gomez couldn’t keep her hands to herself at the celebrity-studded bash.

“[Selena Gomez] couldn’t keep her hands off of [The Weeknd] the entire night and they shared a few kisses, but it mostly was other PDA that was more of a thing between the two. Lots of hand holding and touching and she was always embracing him and near him,” an eyewitness revealed to Hollywood Life on February 13.

“It seemed like he was able to do his own thing, but was always near [Selena Gomez] to make everyone know that he was protecting her,” the insider continued. “She had the goo goo eyes out for him all night. She would be looking at him while he was doing his thing lovingly. It wasn’t in any way a scene where they should ‘get a room,’ it was way more loving and really nice to see that they were having a great time with each other and it was very loving the entire night.”

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been dating publicly for over a month and if one thing has been evident throughout their time together, it is that the new couple does not care to hide their admiration for one another. Following their public debut in January, which included tons of touchy-feely moments, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd traveled to Italy for a romantic vacation.

During their trip, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed in Florence and Venice and during one outing, they were seen getting cozy with one another at a restaurant. As Entertainment Tonight revealed weeks ago, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd visited the Piazza Michelangelo in late January, where they were seen enjoying a “little cuddle session” and reportedly looked “very much in love.”

While Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t hesitated to flaunt their PDA since going public, they have yet to say a thing about their new romance. Instead, as they continue to spend time together in Los Angeles, rumors continue to swirl in regard to their potential split. Just last week, In Touch Weekly magazine suggested Selena Gomez was sabotaging her relationship with The Weeknd by allegedly suffocating the “Starboy” singer as he prepares to go on tour. That said, they’ve shown no signs of a breakup in recent weeks and other reports have suggested they are completely in love.

“He’s loved how supportive and loving [Selena Gomez] is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” a source told Hollywood Life days ago. “He believes he hit the jackpot with Selena and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her.”

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]