‘House Of Cards’ Season 5 Spoilers: Doug Stamper Dies Protecting Frank Underwood

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s House of Cards Season 5, there are a lot of speculations going on about the future steps of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright).

Every season of House of Cards showed a death of a fan favorite character. House of Cards Season 1 showed the death of Peter Russo by the poisoning of carbon monoxide; Season 2 showed the death of Zoe Barnes after she was thrown in front of an oncoming subway train by Frank; in Season 3 viewers saw the suicide of Michael Corrigan and Rachel Posner, who presumably was hit by Doug Stamper’s van; House of Cards Season 4 showed the tragic death of Edward Meechum, Lucas Goodwin and Elizabeth Hale.

Now, the main question arises — which beloved character is going to die in House of Cards Season 5?

The previous season showed the personal dispute between President Frank Underwood with the First Lady, and how their personal conflicts jeopardized their presidential campaign. It was around the same time, when Frank found solace in the company of Edward Meechum. Sooner than the fans expected, viewers saw how Meechum threw himself in front of the bullet fired by Lucas, to save president Frank Underwood.

Edward Meechum’s death was a shock to all the viewers as no one has predicted that a simple character will play a major role. Following his death, viewers saw how Frank struggled to get a liver and it was his Chief of Staff, Doug Stamper, that happily came forward to donate a part of his liver to save his dear friend’s life.

In his earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Kelly, the 48-year-old Philadelphia-born star who plays Doug Stamper, set records straight about his character’s loyalty for Frank Underwood.

When in the interview, it was asked to him about what would be his take on taking a bullet in order to save Frank, the actor simply stated that his character would die for Frank.

“I think Stamper would like to think he would have taken the gunman down before he had a chance to fire the bullet. (Laughs.) That’s Stamper. He would do anything for him, as was proven with Rachel and what he did with the donor.”

In his another interview with CNN, Michale Kelly talked about his character’s loyalty towards Frank.

“Those two men trust each other to the ends of the Earth. They’re the only two people that each of them could count on. You’ve never seen Doug turn on Frank. We’ve never seen Frank turn on Doug. And they trust each other to the ends of the Earth so that’s where Doug belongs. That’s where he is. That’s where he thrives in life.”

To spice up the situation, even the rest of the cast members think that some major character is going to die in the upcoming season of House of Cards.

First, there were speculations that Claire herself will kill her husband as it was shown in the original BBC TV series from the 90s that Frank was killed by a sniper hired by his own wife. But based on the series’ history of killing off major characters, it looks like the creators of the show are indeed going to use a different approach when it will be about the death of the lead characters.

Mahershala Ali, the 42-year-old American actor who plays Remy Danton, has also predicted that the upcoming season will show Frank’s death but he won’t be killed by Claire. Instead, a character powerful like Frank will die by the hands of someone very close to him, someone who knows him inside out.

“Maybe at some point because he’s the one closest to him, my guess would be [Doug] Stamper.”

House of Cards Season 5 will premiere on May 30.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner]