Leah Messer Drug Use: Fans Beg Her To Seek Help, Drugs And Drinking Not Helping

Leah Messer has worked hard to turn her life around after she was diagnosed with depression and anxiety a few years ago. Messer wanted to change her life around for her children, so she sought out treatment. While she was away, her two ex-husbands, Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert, worked together to take care of the three girls. Before Leah went to treatment, many fans suspected that she was popping pills that were not prescribed to her. While filming Teen Mom 2, Leah would doze off and she would often be falling asleep in the middle of a conversation.

According to a new Instagram post, Leah Messer is now showing her fans how much she has changed and worked on herself. Last night, all of the girls were in California to film the Teen Mom Live aftershow and before going on stage, fans reached out to her, celebrating her accomplishments and how healthy she was looking.

“You look happy & healthy. Your girls are happy & healthy. So very proud of who you’ve grown to be. Keep up the great work!!” one person wrote to Messer before she went on stage to film the Teen Mom Live aftershow in Los Angeles last night, and it sounds like other fans had similar reactions.

“Pretty pretty gorgeous lady! I am so freaking proud of you!” another added in the comments section of her Instagram post, while others wrote things like, “This the healthiest you looked in a long time Leah you can see how happy you are. You look beautiful,” and “Leah you look so happy and beautiful in this picture. You’ve come such a long way.”

It was just a few weeks ago that rumors surfaced about her sister looking high on Teen Mom 2. And it sounds like some people watching the show also noticed that Leah Messer was looking a bit off herself. Of course, it has been months since the girls filmed the show, and Leah has made tremendous progress in the last few months alone. She’s purchased a house for herself and her daughters, and she has enrolled in school.

“This girl is high out of her mind her eyes, her speech, her weight her ‘depression’ she is using something,” one Twitter follower had previously pointed out in a tweet from Leah, while another person thought that her sister may be high as well, writing, “I think her sister looked high.”

“I thought she did too when they were sitting outside!!” the original Twitter follower wrote back, agreeing that both sisters could look like they are under the influence.

And it sounds like the drug issue surfaced even last night, as one person begged her to seek treatment for her problems, sharing that drugs and alcohol were not the answer to whatever she was dealing with. There’s no evidence that Leah is actually drinking and doing drugs, so the accusations from fans are merely speculation. Messer has denied doing drugs and she says she’s sober for her children, thanks to her rehab experiences.

“Leah. I’m begging you to seek treatment. [Pills] aren’t the answer!” one person wrote on Twitter to Messer, while others pointed to her Snapchat stories where she can supposedly be spotted drinking.

“Ever watch her snaps? She drinks an awful lot for someone who has been to rehab,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added, “She was drinking during her flight, I’m sure she’s gonna drink at Saddle Ranch…I’m pretty sure she mixes pills & alcohol.”

What do you think of Leah Messer’s supposed drug use? Do you think she’s using drinking and drugs to deal with issues in her life?

