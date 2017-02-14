Farrah Abraham’s Mom’s Music Video Gets Slammed on Twitter

Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video made its official debut on Tuesday, leaving many Twitter users shocked.

Debra Danielson, who goes by the rap name DebzOG, is decked in leather like a biker in the nearly three-minute-long video.

OMG! Check out the music video premiere of Debra's FIRST ever rap song, #DebzOG! ???????? pic.twitter.com/kkainOT0lE — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) February 14, 2017

For some unknown reason, the song starts with the words: “Oh Hell! We’ve been kicked out of much better places than this!”

DebzOG goes on to lay down her verses, which includes the following lines: “Hello I’m Debra/Bet you think you know me/You ain’t seen nothing yet/Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

In the second verse of the song, she raps: “More than a mom/TheBomb.com/Hey DJs play this song/OK let’s get it started/We rockin’ on and on.”

Since the release of Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video, many Twitter users have criticized it. Some seem to have been amused by it.

I am so embarrassed for @ddanielsen This "music" video is just soooo bad #TM2LIVE #DebzOG #badmusic ???????????????? — C a r r i ea n n (@Turbobinny) February 14, 2017

That was the most awful "song" and "music video" since Rebecca Black's song "Friday". #DebzOG #TM2LIVE Please make my ears stop bleeding.???? — Shayy (@ShayRayNichole) February 14, 2017

Anyone else see Ricky and the flash the whole time? ???????? #debzog #teenmom2 pic.twitter.com/aWKscAWcyr — Kourtni Ince (@kourtni12) February 14, 2017

While the debut of Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video on Teen Mom 2 came as a surprise to some, there have been hints about it since last year. There have been talks that Danielson, 59, is working on a rap song. She had reportedly posted the video online earlier this month, but deleted it shortly afterward, according to Comic Book. Nonetheless, it is safe to say that nothing could have prepared viewers for what DebzOG had in store.

At the moment, it is unclear if DebzOG is working on an album. It is likely that Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video is part of the promotional efforts for her upcoming reality show on MTV titled Being Debra. The TV show is set to make its debut in April. There are speculations that DebzOG’s rap single would be the theme song of her upcoming show.

According to Starcasm, in December last year, DezOG revealed that she was working on a song with musicians 5th child and Clouds & Crayons. It is unclear if Farrah Abraham’s mom’s new rap song is the result of their collaboration or if DebzOG has new songs in the pipeline with these artists.

Debra Danielson and her daughter were thrust into the spotlight after the latter appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and later Teen Mom between 2009 and 2012.

Farrah Abraham’s mom’s music video follows the path of her daughter who dropped a single titled Blowin in 2014. Just like DebzOG’s rap song, her daughter’s song received a barrage of criticisms.

Farrah Abraham has been in the news recently for different reasons. Last week, she was accused of creating a fake account on Instagram to promote her frozen yogurt shop FroCo, according to Radar Online. The account had claimed that “top names from around the universe” stopped over at FroCo on their way to the Super Bowl game in Houston, Texas over the weekend. However, Abraham has denied being behind the account.

“I personally run four companies so I have a limited amount of time,” she said.

This is not the first time that Farrah Abraham has been caught in such a controversy. Last month, she made headlines after writing a fake review of her FroCo shop on Yelp. She had apparently forgotten to sign out of her Gmail account so it showed that she was the one who posted the review and not an anonymous customer.

