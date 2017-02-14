WWE Rumors: Former WWE & UFC Champions Odds To Appear At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Wrestlemania 33 is coming! The WWE has several huge events every year, not to mention the thrills that take place on Monday Night RAW, but nothing tops Wrestlemania. It truly is WWE’s version of the Super Bowl. Each year this one event seems to somehow outdo the last, and following suit, this year’s Wrestlemania 33 looks to be the biggest and best yet.

With the ever growing popularity of the WWE over the years, you never know who is going to show up at this event. From former WWE legends to current celebrities, it is an anything goes type of atmosphere each time Wrestlemania takes place.

While the latest WWE rumors and spoilers are always circulating around the internet, one way to get an edge on predicting who may win at Wrestlemania 33 this April is by checking out the latest odds. In a previous report on Inquisitr, the odds for many of the matches and events for the upcoming bouts at Wrestlemania 2017 have been released by several online sports books.

Yes, you can actually wager on who will win not only at this year’s big event, but you can risk your hard earned money on many of the matches WWE has on a weekly and annual basis.

One of the more popular bets that can be wagered on at Wrestlemania 33 is which of the following list of former WWE stars or UFC fighters will appear in the ring at Wrestlemania 33.

The list of possibilities includes former WWE Champions Seth Rollins, Hulk Hogan and Rey Mysterio. Also on the ticket of possible entrants into the squared circle are longtime wrestler Kenny Omega and UFC stars Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor.

Rollins is the overwhelming favorite to win this prop bet at 1/10 odds.

The odds on the former champ are so lopsided that truthfully even if he does win, it isn’t worth the risk. You would have to risk $10 on Rollins to win just $1. That is known as a “bad bet” in Vegas terms.

Hulk Hogan’s odds are better than Rollins’, but not by much. At 1/3, the former WWE Champion who was once the face of wrestling across the globe, may also not be worth chancing your money on. The remaining field is rather intriguing and is definitely worth the risk.

Former UFC Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and current men’s UFC title holder Conor McGregor have both been rumored for quite a while now to be possibly making the jump from the Ultimate Fight League to the WWE. Could Wrestlemania 33 be a way to slowly introduce them?

Rousey, who began fighting in the amateur division back in 2010, has grown to become one of the best fighters in the UFC, carrying a 12-2 career record. Will she get in the ring at Wrestlemania 33? She is listed at 3/1 odds to not only make an appearance but to join in the scrapping action this April.

Rousey’s male counterpart, Conor McGregor, is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, and former UFC Featherweight Champion. He is one tough customer, and if anyone could make the transfer from the UFC to the WWE look easy it would be McGregor. The Irish fighting machine is listed at 5/1 to jump into the ring at Wrestlemania 33. McGregor could be the best one to wager on, especially at those odds.

Rounding out the list is former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio at 8/1, and WWE fan favorite Kenny Omega at 10/1. Omega isn’t a member of the WWE, but the odds of that happening in the future are starting to mount.

Bleacher Report indicates that all of the craziness of Wrestlemania 2017 will take place on April 2 from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. All of the action is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m. ET.

