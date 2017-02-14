Britney Spears Posts Hot Instagram Pic & Retort As Katy Perry Shocks With Shade

Oops, Britney Spears did it again, and so did Katy Perry. After Perry shocked viewers by throwing shade at Spears in two different interviews, Britney turned to Instagram to share her perfect bikini body and even more perfect response to Katy. In addition, Spears’ fans have flocked to defend their princess, with Perry facing a backlash after her remark about “mental health” went viral.

Katy kicked off a firestorm for her comments focused on Spear’s head-shaving incident. The songstress dissed Britney when Perry was talking with Ryan Seacrest on the Grammy Awards red carpet about her break from music, reported Fox News.

“It’s called taking care of your mental health. I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

The head-shaving incident took place in 2007. Spears was in the middle of a custody battle for her sons with Kevin Federline, who at the time was her estranged husband. She infamously shaved her head and hit a photographer’s car with an umbrella.

Shocked by Perry’s comments about Britney’s struggles in the past, fans turned to Twitter to speak up for Spears and also to slam Perry for what was interpreted as a cruel joke about mental health.

“Mental illness isn’t funny. Stop trying to be quirky,” wrote one Twitter user.

But Katy didn’t stop with her comments about Spears’ head-shaving incident. While Ryan segued to talking with Perry about her single, a CBS interview showed Katy throwing shade again. Perry had been questioned about changing her hair color.

“It’s like the last color in the spectrum that I can do. I’ve done all of them,” said Katy.

“[The] only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown.”

Once again, Britney’s fans attacked Perry.

“Katy shaded Britney TWICE!? Okay, girl. Bye. @katyperry,” tweeted one person.

While the hashtag “#KatyPerryIsOverParty” went viral, some fans also took time to remind Perry that Britney had won at the Grammy Awards in contrast to Katy.

“Katy, let’s not forget @britneyspears has something you will never have: A #Grammy #KatyPerryIsOverParty,” wrote a Spears fan.

Just hours after Perry set off the controversy, Britney turned to Instagram to flaunt her fit figure. Spears sported a bikini as she relaxed in the sun, noted Us Weekly.

“Chasing the dream,” wrote the 35-year-old mom of two.

Chasing the dream ???? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

The post was followed by Britney’s response to 32-year-old Perry’s comments about Spears’ infamous breakdown in 2007. Us pointed out that Britney’s “bizarre behavior” at that time, including her head-shaving and umbrella attack on a car, “were reportedly fueled by substance abuse and an undisclosed mental illness.”

Since then, however, Spears has continued to make a comeback both personally and professionally. She responded to Perry’s remarks with her own retort as the hashtag “#KatyPerryIsOverParty” trended on Twitter.

Britney turned to Instagram again to respond to Katy’s shady comments about Spears’ mental health struggles, noted Metro. As Team Britney Spears continued to attack Perry in an angry backlash over her head-shaving jokes-gone-wrong, their queen uploaded a video that was seen as her response to Katy.

The video provided her followers (and Katy) with Spears’ best tips for a relaxing weekend.

Weekend advice ???? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:29am PST

While Spears is heard giggling in the video clip as she gives advice such as “a book in Malibu is all you need,” the songstress posted a verse from the Bible as well, which many interpreted as a comment about Katy.

“Her mouth speaks from that which fills her heart ❤️ Luke 6:45,” read the caption posted by Britney.

Spears’ fans posted their love for their queen on her Instagram posts, along with admiring her classy and sassy retorts. One speculated that Katy Perry had dissed Britney because of jealousy.

“She’s so jealous because you’re so successful and everyone loves you,” wrote the fan.

