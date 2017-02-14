Bray Wyatt To Defend WWE Championship Against John Cena

WWE tweeted that WWE Champion Bray Wyatt would be making his first title defense against John Cena at Smackdown Live!

This comes just two days after Wyatt won the title for the first time inside the Elimination Chamber at last Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event. Wyatt defeated AJ Styles, John Cena, The Miz, Dean Ambrose, and Baron Corbin to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

In his debut inside the Chamber, Wyatt entered as the fourth competitor in the match, and as the second contestant to be released from his pod. He eliminated both AJ Styles and John Cena to emerge victorious and claim the title. This is the first singles title Wyatt has held.

Since Wyatt is now WWE Champion, WWE is most likely going to have Bray Wyatt face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 33. Orton won the Royal Rumble last month by eliminating Roman Reigns to win the match. This at first led to speculation that Orton would face Cena, as Cena had just beaten AJ Styles to become the WWE Champion earlier that night.

However, with Wyatt winning the championship, many are wondering what direction the Wyatt-Orton storyline will take. Many are unsure who will turn on who. Some think Wyatt will betray Orton, while others think Orton will attack Wyatt.

This will be the payoff to a storyline that has been going on since September when Wyatt challenged Orton to a match at Backlash. Orton was unable to compete, though, and the two were instead set to face off at No Mercy in October. Wyatt won the match after Luke Harper returned from injury and distracted Orton, allowing Wyatt to win the match. Later that month, Orton betrayed Kane and joined the Wyatt Family. When interviewed, he would cut a chilling promo.

“If you can’t beat them, join them.”

Despite winning the Smackdown Tag Team Championships from Heath Slater and Rhyno at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs in December 2016, Harper was distrustful of Orton’s intentions. The two would come to blows in January after losing the titles to American Alpha and losing their rematch. After Orton won a match between the two of them, Wyatt attacked Harper, seemingly excommunicating him from the group. This was the start of a face turn for Luke Harper, and he fought alongside John Cena against Wyatt and Orton in a tag team match. Harper then challenged Orton to a match at Elimination Chamber, where he lost to Orton.

The WWE Championship was not the only title to change hands last Sunday, as Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Championship was not defended, as Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was one of the six men inside the Elimination Chamber. American Alpha retained the Smackdown Tag Team Championship after winning a “tag team turmoil” match against The Usos, Heath Slater & Rhyno, The Ascension, The Vaudevillains, and Breeze-ango.

In other non-championship matches, Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James, Kalisto and Apollo Crews beat Dolph Ziggler in a handicap match, while Nikki Bella and Natalya ended in a double count-out decision. On the pre-show, Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins. This is Rawley’s first singles victory since his call-up to the main roster. With Zack Ryder injured, Rawley will be competing as a singles competitor.

With nearly seven weeks until Wrestlemania 33, it is exciting to see what WWE has planned for Wyatt. Some speculate that Cena will lose due to interference from the Miz, because it is reported that Cena will have a Wrestlemania match alongside Nikki Bella against the Miz and Maryse.

Many are expecting Wyatt to retain to continue his program with Orton, which has been lauded by many.

