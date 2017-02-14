Jennifer Aniston Slams Pregnancy & Breakup Rumors With New Photos

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her 48th birthday; and her photos during her weekend getaway with her husband Justin Theroux could prove that the pregnancy and breakup rumors aren’t true. The former Friends star wore a skimpy bikini that showed off her toned body and flat abs.

There is no baby bump sighting unlike her vacation photos at the Bahamas last year, which went viral because of her big tummy. In Touch even created a tabloid headline out of those images claiming that Jen’s finally pregnant with a miracle baby. They even shared details on her cravings, baby name and the nursery. Maybe the actress doesn’t want to experience body shaming again that’s why she made sure she’s fit and fabulous on her birthday.

Aside from Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston was also joined by her best friend Courteney Cox and her fiancé Johnny McDaid at a beachside villa in Los Cabos, Mexico. According to Us Weekly, the blonde beauty wanted a simple birthday where she can bask in the sun and have a dip in the pool. She was reportedly happy to be with her hubby and surrounded by her close friends.

“Justin and Jen were very loving and always had their arms wrapped around each other,” an insider revealed. “They seem enamored with one another and like they are still in the honeymoon phase.”

Radar Online reported that the weekend getaway was a last ditch effort to fix Aniston’s broken relationship with Theroux. According to the website, the couple have been fighting ever since The Leftovers star found out that his wife has been comforting her ex-husband Brad Pitt after his wife Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce.

“Jen’s a mess because Justin is furious that’s she’s been way too available,” a source revealed. “Theroux feels totally betrayed, but Jen has told him Brad just needs a sympathetic ear.”

Aside from the couple’s photos during their vacation in Mexico, the 45-year-old actor also slammed the breakup rumors by sending a sweet birthday greeting to his wife on social media. This was the first time that Justin posted a selfie with Jennifer on Instagram which could be considered a milestone in their relationship since the actor rarely shares photos of his wife.

HBDJ❤ XO A post shared by @justintheroux on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Aniston and Theroux have been dating for more than four years before they secretly got married in 2015. They first met on the set of the 2007 film Tropic Thunder which he co-wrote with Ben Stiller, but the romance only started when they co-starred in the 2010 comedy Wanderlust.

Coming out from a highly-publicized divorce from Brad Pitt, it was difficult for Jennifer Aniston to stir away from the gossips and now her husband’s being dragged into it as well. Instead of letting the rumors destroy their relationship, they both managed to keep it intact.

However, there were moments that the Golden Globe Award winner and her hubby were forced to speak up. A few months after Jennifer’s alleged baby bump photos went viral, she wrote an article on Huffington Post so she can set the record straight on the pregnancy rumors.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up,” she confessed. “I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of “journalism,” the “First Amendment” and “celebrity news.”

Justin is reportedly proud of Jennifer for the way she handled all the controversies. During an interview with The Sunday Times, the screen heartthrob referred to his wife as a “proper badass” because she was able to surpass all the pregnancy and breakup rumors.

“She has lived through a lot of bullshit,” he said. “Many people would have crumbled under some of the stresses that have been put on her. I’m very proud of her for that, for the way she handles herself.”

Justin Theroux admitted that he gets protective sometimes, but he knows that Jennifer Aniston doesn’t pay attention to all the gossips unless she has to. And to avoid any more baby bump gossips, the actress really did a great job keeping her body fit before putting on a bikini.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]