WWE News: ‘Money In The Bank’ Will Be ‘Smackdown’ Exclusive

In an article published by WWE on their site, they revealed that the Money in the Bank event will be exclusive to Smackdown.

“One of sports-entertainment’s most historic cities will be the site of one of WWE’s greatest traditions when the Scottrade Center in St. Louis hosts SmackDown LIVE’s Money in the Bank 2017 on Sunday, June 18. “Tickets for Team Blue’s huge pay-per-view will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting this Friday, Feb. 17, at 10 a.m. CT. “Since the event’s introduction in 2010, Money in the Bank has quickly become one of WWE’s most anticipated cards of the year, thanks to its exciting and eponymous Money in the Bank Ladder Match, the winner of which earns the right to cash in a guaranteed title opportunity against the WWE Champion. “What insanity will take place this year as SmackDown LIVE Superstars throw caution to the wind in the pursuit of championship glory? “Find out for yourself by securing your Money in the Bank tickets as soon as they become available this Friday!”

Tickets for the event, which will be held in St. Louis, Missouri, will go on sale this Friday.

The Money in the Bank ladder match debuted in 2005 after being invented by WWE Superstar Chris Jericho. Edge would become the inaugural winner, defeating Jericho, Chris Benoit, Shelton Benjamin, Kane, and Christian at Wrestlemania 21. Edge would claim the briefcase a second time when he defeated Mr. Kennedy for the briefcase in singles action. This happened just over a month after Kennedy defeated Edge, Jeff Hardy, CM Punk, King Booker, Finlay, Randy Orton, and Matt Hardy to win the contract in the ladder match at Wrestlemania 23.

Edge is not the only two-time Money in the Bank contract winner. CM Punk won the briefcase on two back-to-back occasions, making him the second to hold the contract twice, and the first (and only) superstar to win it back-to-back. Punk first won the match at Wrestlemania XXIV against Mr. Kennedy, Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Carlito, John Morrison, and Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP). The next year at Wrestlemania XXV, Punk was victorious against the likes of Christian, Shelton Benjamin, Kane, Finlay, MVP, Kofi Kingston, and Mark Henry.

Seth Rollins holds three separate records: he held the contract for the longest time, not cashing in for 273 days. This beat Dolph Ziggler’s record of 267 days. Rollins is also the first superstar to cash in his contract at a Wrestlemania event, having cashed in at Wrestlemania 31. He is also the first superstar to cash in his contract mid-match, as opposed to after a match or on a set date. He cashed in during a match between WWE World Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, and the match turned into a triple-threat. Rollins would later walk away as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Two superstars have cashed in the same night they won the match. Kane cashed in his Money in the Bank contract against Rey Mysterio at Money in the Bank in 2010. Dean Ambrose, who won in 2016, cashed in the night he won as well. He defeated Seth Rollins, who in turn had just beat Roman Reigns, to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion. This was also a historic night, as all three former members of the Shield held the championship in one night.

Two superstars have failed to successfully cash in their contracts. John Cena, who won Money in the Bank, defeated then-championCM Punk by disqualification after The Big Show interfered. In a clause known as “champion’s advantage,” Punk retained, as the title cannot change hands by disqualification or count-out. Damien Sandow was the first superstar to lose his match after losing to John Cena in 2013.

With such an exciting and career-changing prospect up ahead, it will be interesting to see what Smackdown will do with the Money in the Bank event.

[Featured Image by WWE]