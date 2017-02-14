No, Robert Pattinson Did Not Loved Kristen Stewart’s ‘SNL’ Comments

Kristen Stewart recently hosted Saturday Night Live and there were reports that her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, found her performance extremely funny.

Kristen Stewart started her opening bit on Saturday Night Live by reminding the viewers how the 45th President of the United States, lost it on Twitter in 2012, when the world found out about how she cheated on Robert Pattinson with Rupert Sanders.

“I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching and, um, I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know. Four years ago I was dating this guy named Robert and we broke up and got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane,” she joked.

Kristen Stewart then read out the message, dated October 17, 2012, which referenced her split from her Twilight movie co-star.

It read, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!”

Responding to the message, she told all the SNL viewers, “Now I know what you’re thinking, right? That’s so crazy! The president tweeted about you once! No, no, no. The president tweeted about me eleven times.”

Even at that time, Kristen did not forget to imply that according to her, Donald Trump hated her.

“OK, So to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” Stewart continued. “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend because he also tweeted this [an invite for Pattison to join him at Miss Universe].”

According to a report from Hollywood Life, FKA Twigs’ fiancé was surprised after he found that Kristen can actually talk about their relationship on the highest-rated show on NBC. Apart from that, he found the entire program extremely hilarious as for how she could laugh at the cheating scandal by bringing Donald Trump into all of that.

“Rob saws snippets from the show and absolutely loved Kristen’s opening monolog. He thought she was hilarious. He was happy to see her having so much fun and being so at ease with herself,” confirmed a source.

The report further said, “EXCLUSIVE details on on [sic] how he loved being included in her jokes that had the audience in stitches.” Pattinson is “giving her big applause,” asserted the outlet. “She mentioned him in jokes for her opening monolog and not only was he totally okay with it, he’s thrilled that she did it!”

Gossip Cop has debunked Hollywood Life’s claims and reported that the outlet has no legitimate and authentic source close to Robert or Kristen, who reported back to them about their feelings for the recently held Saturday Night Live.

This would not be for the first time when fake news about Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson’s personal lives has surfaced online.

Prior to this, there was a report that suggested that Pattinson’s fiancé had followed Stewart’s footsteps when she collaborated with Nike Women’s new Spiral Zone Strength Tights campaign because she is facing kind of a creative war with Stewart.

A report from Celeb Dirty Laundry claimed back in January that why the news of Twigs’ collaboration surfaced online days after Stewart announced the film that will make her directorial debut.

“A lot of fans were surprised that Nike tapped FKA Twigs for its newest campaign. And it doesn’t look like a lot of critics are impressed with the bizarre video, either. The singer apparently came up with the concept, directed, and co-created the project, called ‘Do You Believe In More?'” further claimed the publication.

Gossip Cop debunked Celeb Dirty Laundry‘s claims, and after confirming with the star’s representatives, they reported that this was not for the first time when Twigs found herself behind the camera.

[Featured Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images]