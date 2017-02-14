Prabal Gurung 2017: ‘The Future Is Female’ Makes A Strong Political Statement

It was the Prabal Gurung 2017 collection. There was a snow storm at the New York Fashion Week. There were hot celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Kruger and Priyanka Chopra to walk the ramp. But, the Prabal Gurung’s Fall 2017 collection was special because of one slogan: “The Future Is Female.” The fashion designer sent a strong political message as an ending note.

Who Is Prabal Gurung?

The New York fashion designer is from Nepalese descent. He studied at National Institute of Fashion Technology in New Delhi. After apprenticing in various fashion houses in India, he assisted fashion designers in London and Melbourne. Gurung received the Ecco Domani Fashion Fund Award in 2010. He was also nominated for the 2010 CFDA Swarovski Womenswear Award. In the same year, he was the runner-up at the 2010 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. He collection featured in the 2011 Rye Rye song “New Thing.”

What Was Special In Prabal Gurung 2017 Collection?

The Prabal Gurung 2017 collection became unique by the way it ended. Gurung ended the show, with each model wearing customized t-shirts. Their t-shirts had strong social-political slogans. It initially looked like a feminist propaganda. With slogans like “This Is What A Feminist Looks Like” and “The Future Is Female.” But, slogans like “Stay Woke” and “Revolution Has No Borders” meant it was more than feminism.

The Future Is Female

Now, “The Future Is Female” is not just a feminist slogan. It might indicate more than just a fashion statement. And, this is the reason. It was 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton who used the term earlier. It her first video appearance since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, she declared, “The Future Is Female.” Clinton hailed the recent Women’s March on Washington, which was a demonstration in favor of women rights. However, it was specifically organized on January 21, right after Trump’s inauguration, to aim at the U.S. president’s alleged “anti-women” approach.

Now, the Prabal Gurung 2017 collection use Clinton’s phrase and immediately sends a political message. “Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world,” the former secretary of state said.

Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that, yes, the future is female.

Did Prabal Gurung Go Anti-Trump?

Before dissecting Prabal Gurung’s political inclination, it is important to remember a couple of things. First, he is Asian, and he is gay. Now, Donald Trump has been extremely articulate about his policies against immigrants and homosexuals. Gurung appeared on the ramp, wearing a t-shirt with a slogan that said: “This Is What A Feminist Looks Like.” Trump is often accused of misogyny. “I Am An Immigrant,” one of the models wore. It was not only about what was written on the t-shirts, but also about who was wearing it. A plus-size model flaunted: “Our Minds Our Bodies Our Power.” Gurung definitely went all-out in making a statement.

Congratulations @prabalgurung on a gorgeous & an important collection at a crucial time. pic.twitter.com/CLwrXH10t6 — Kashish Das Shrestha (@kashishds) February 14, 2017

People Love It

Many fell instantly in love with the Prabal Gurung 2017 collection for its political message. One user congratulated the designer “on a gorgeous & an important collection at a crucial time.” Another user wrote that the show moved her to tears for flaunting such slogans. Huma Abedin, who is a Muslim by faith, praised the collection. “Most importantly, it was hopeful,” Vogue quoted the vice chair of Clinton’s 2016 campaign as saying.

[Featured image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows]