Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reunion Rumors Swirl Amid Child Support Feud?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are rumored to be feuding over child support, but could they actually be planning a reconciliation?

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven’t been seen together publicly since before they split, a new report claims they were recently spotted together in New Orleans.

On February 14, the International Business Times reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had been spotted together in New Orleans, where they previously resided with their kids, and after an alleged secret meeting weeks ago, they had a “dramatic change of heart.” As the outlet explained, Angelina Jolie reportedly accepted that her decision to file for divorce was a big mistake.

“She, more than anything, wants to be a family again,” a source told News Weekly, via Yahoo! Be Entertainment.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year and requested full physical custody of their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8. According to a TMZ report at the time, the 41-year-old actress did so out of concern for the health of her family.

“Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way Brad was parenting the children… she was extremely upset with his methods,” the outlet explained to readers last year.

According to the report, Angelina Jolie allegedly became “fed up” with Brad Pitt’s unconfirmed consumption of weed and possibly alcohol, and felt he was also dealing with “an anger problem” that had become dangerous for their children.

Although rumors are swirling in regard to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s possible reunion, other reports claim they are still at odds over their divorce and custody battle. In fact, earlier this month, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a report which claimed Angelina Jolie was requesting Brad Pitt pay her $100,000 per month for child support.

“This will pay for all of the kids’ expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child,” the insider explained, adding that $250,000 would be set aside each year for the children and put into a trust fund not to exceed $5 million.

While Brad Pitt “has no issue with taking care of the kids,” the source explained, he reportedly prefers to keep the money in each of his children’s trust funds rather than pay his estranged wife. Meanwhile, Jolie wants to be paid directly — and she’s also hoping to wrap up the terms of her divorce and custody quickly.

“[Angelina Jolie] wants the divorce finalized within the next 90 days, including custody and property settlements,” said the insider. “But with everything she’s asking for, it’s unlikely that will happen. She’s making ridiculous financial demands.”

Another recent report claimed Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were also at odds when it comes to their thoughts on their children’s schooling. According to a report weeks ago, Brad Pitt wants his children in a traditional school in Los Angeles, where he and Jolie both reside, but she is not on board with the plan.

“[Brad Pitt]’s team is insisting that they enroll the kids in a traditional school in LA, but Angie’s team rejected the idea,” another insider told In Touch Weekly magazine. “[Brad Pitt’s] team also proposed that one parent always stay behind in LA when the other has to go away on a film shoot or out of town for work, which would allow the kids to remain in school.”

Although Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shared numerous homes during their years-long relationship, their main residence was in Los Feliz, California. Now, however, the estranged couple is living separately with Brad Pitt in Los Feliz and the actress and their six children in Malibu, California.

[Featured Image by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images]