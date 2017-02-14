‘New York Times’ Reporter In Trouble For Slut Shaming Melania Trump

A New York Times reporter is now in trouble for allegedly spreading unfounded rumors about Melania Trump.

During a party last Sunday, a New York Times reporter was overheard saying that the first lady is a “hooker.” The inappropriate comment could have gone unnoticed had the reporter told someone else his/her tasteless remark but unfortunately, he/she told Emily Ratajkowski who’s not one to balk from calling anyone out for being callous.

Ratajkowski was present at the party last Sunday and The New York Times reporter told her that the FLOTUS is a “hooker.” The supermodel/actress didn’t let the degrading remark slide, and she went on Twitter the following day telling her followers about the incident.

Ratajkowski posted a message on Twitter saying that regardless of any person’s political affiliation there is no excuse to spout unnecessary remarks, especially when they’re untrue, about anyone.

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

She referred to The New York Times reporter’s action as “slut shaming” and she ended her message with a plea to the people that no one should care about any person’s sexual history.

The New York Times was quick to release a statement regarding the situation and Times‘ spokesperson, Eileen Murphy, said that the incident was regrettable.

She said, “At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump. The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

The New York Times didn’t say what the repercussions will be for the reporter, only that they have already taken the necessary steps in reprimanding the individual’s actions.

According to USA Today, the ugly incident could not have come at a worse time considering that The New York Times has already been under fire from the current administration for alleged bias against Donald Trump.

The New York Times and the rest of the mainstream media have been at the receiving end of Donald Trump’s verbal assaults, labeling them “fake news” and “dishonest” among other things.

Even Steve Bannon, Trump’s chief strategist, already labeled the media as the “opposition party.”

But despite the snafu of The New York Times reporter, the print media outlet has also called out Donald Trump for lobbing every insult and unfounded accusation against them and a number of other parties.

In The New York Times‘ February 7 article the veteran news outlet released a long list of insults and accusations that Donald Trump hurled at them and everyone else.

The list was so long that The New York Times had to post the insults Trump said alphabetically.

Under the letter “N,” The New York Times posted several insults that the POTUS lobbed at them and it included: “making up stories & sources!,” “have gotten it wrong for two years,” “failing,” “writes total fiction concerning me,” “FAKE NEWS,” “is still lost!,” “bad and inaccurate coverage of me,” “DISHONEST,” “got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will.”

The article included several insults that the POTUS hurled at the former president and his administration. According to The New York Times, Donald Trump also said that President Barack Obama was, “perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!,” “doesn’t have a clue,” “trying to destroy Israel with all his bad moves,” “living in a world of the make believe!”

The New York Times is quick to apologize and admit their misdeeds just like when they told the public that they have spoken to the reporter who referred to Melania Trump as a “hooker.”

But Donald Trump has been relentless in insulting almost everyone and so far he hasn’t shown any signs that he’s willing to admit to his transgressions nor is he willing to stop committing them.

[Featured image by Terry Renna/AP Images]