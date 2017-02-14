Bella Hadid Candidly Reveals Her Break-Up With The Weeknd, Admits Still In Love

Bella Hadid revealed that she had a hard time coping with her first and recent break-up, despite playing it off like she was fine and all in her social media account. After nailing her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut in December 2016 wherein she gained fame as she walked the runway in lingerie while her ex, The Weeknd was performing. Bella finally broke her silence on why their relationship didn’t work out.

The girl opens out her side of the story

Bella Hadid is currently one of the prettiest faces in the modeling industry, but behind that smile and gorgeous looks lies sad thoughts about her break-up with The Weeknd. She revealed those thoughts in an interview with Teen Vogue as part of her cover feature for their “Love Issue.”

Thank you to an angel @elainewelteroth Beyond getting this cover, I feel so grateful everyday to have met you, connected and become so close with such a beautiful soul like you–inside and out!!!! I love you! The LOVE issue! With my best friend @jessejostark shot by @studio_jackson what more could I ask for! Thank u xo

“When I love somebody, I love them with my whole heart,” Bella admitted.

The model wore a fluffy white robe and was sitting in the makeup chair as she did the interview. She is finally ready to open up about her publicized split from Abel Tesfaye, the legal name of international pop sensation The Weeknd. But before mentioning his name, Bella shared the first heartbreak she encountered, from which she’s still recovering.

As an accomplished equestrienne, she made a tough decision to end her Olympic dreams when she was 16 due to an ongoing battle with Lyme disease. This decision involves the first true love of her life, a horse named Lego. In a wistful tone, she said that “Lego was my main, my ride or die.” She was “really traumatized” after they sold the horse because of her deeply profound connection with the animal.

Bella Hadid then makes a reference to her high-profile, high-speed relationship with The Weeknd that unexpectedly came to a sad break-up. The former couple parted ways with a mutual agreement but before they can fully move on, they were once again shoved into the public eye as they share the stage together at the VS fashion show wherein Bella strutted down the runway while Abel performed his chart-topper hit, “Starboy.”

Since then, the 20-year-old model had become somewhat of a social media idol as the pair stole the scene like it was no big deal, but their faces spoke otherwise as they looked at each other and reminisced the good times they shared.

“It was my first breakup—or second, next to the horse—and so public. As an outsider, you might think that I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily. It’ll be hard for awhile. Love hurts, but you have to pull through,” Bella revealed.

Bella Hadid officially moves on

Last month, photos of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd trended online as the two haven’t been exactly shy about their romance, even being spotted making out. Hadid chose to unfollow Selena, not her ex, on Instagram as she remained close to him despite the split telling E!News that “there is no awkwardness” between them.

“I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build,” she added.

It isn’t easy as it looks but Bella is telling us that that’s how one should treat an ex—full of respect. Spread love, not hate!

Aside from her cover feature, Bella Hadid became the ultimate 1980s dream girl in an accompanying music video, set to the song Silent gloves by So Real featuring Patrick Baker. The magazine is the first issue of Teen Vogue which was released this week.

In this '80s-inspired short film, @BellaHadid stars as a dream girl for a pre-teen, representing a world where dreams do come true. ✨

