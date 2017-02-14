Jennifer Lopez Has Nothing But Love For Drake After Rumored Split

Jennifer Lopez only had nice things to say about Drake when asked about the rapper at the Grammys on Sunday. The 47-year-old singer “gushed” about her ex to Ryan Seacrest while on the red carpet as she said she has so much love for the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

Billboard reported on the interview Lopez had with the E! News host as she was quoted as only saying good things about Drake. However, it seems the relationship wasn’t as serious as fans first believed as Jennifer said they simply “hung out.”

“Absolutely we hung out, we have a great time. He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy.”

When Seacrest asked if Jennifer was rooting for Drake to win his nominations, she said, “of course, I love Drake… he’s so brilliant, talented, amazing.” Ryan also discussed Jennifer and Drake’s musical collaboration to which he questioned, “created sparks?” And Lopez agreed as she and Drake then became closer.

While Lopez didn’t have too much to say on the matter, it was clear there’s no bad blood between the singers. Of course, Jennifer also looked stunning during the interview as she posed in a pastel Ralph and Russo gown that she called a “lavender orchid confection.”

Seacrest went on to tell her she looked amazing for having no sleep the day prior as she flew to Los Angeles for the Grammys after having performed several shows in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“To think that you haven’t slept, and you look like that..”

Vogue covered Lopez’s sultry Grammys look as the site referred to her look as “the ultimate red carpet seductress.”

“At the 2017 Grammys, Lopez arrived in a candy pink creation from Ralph & Russo’s Spring 2017 couture collection that turned heads.”

The fashion site continued on to say the “bombshell” of a gown hugged all of Jennifer’s curves as she paired it with Repossi diamonds. Vogue also states the pastel tulle gown appeared “girlish” on the spring runway, but on Lopez it created an “arresting moment” as she walked the red carpet.

In another take on Lopez’s Grammy appearance, Elle mentioned it was the first time she publicly discussed the end of her and Drake’s romance.

“Lopez never spoke out publicly about it–until today on the Grammys red carpet.”

Of course, Jennifer shared the famed Instagram post that featured her and the rapper in a sweet embrace, and was spotted getting cozy with him in public as well.

“Aside from a cuddly Instagram and real-life PDA, Jennifer Lopez has remained pretty quiet on her and Drake’s relationship.”

However, Jennifer has been silent since rumors of a breakup surfaced as Drake was spotted dining with an adult actress in Amsterdam. The Daily Mail covered the sighting as people started suggesting it marked the end of things with Lopez.

“He’s been dating Jennifer Lopez since December. But Drake was enjoying the company of another pretty brunette as he went for dinner at a Japanese restaurant in Amsterdam on Monday.”

The Daily Mail also quoted a source saying Lopez was very much into Drake prior to his trip to Amsterdam where he dined with porn star Rosee Divine.

“She’s head over heels for Drake. It’s a new relationship, but she really likes him. She’s really into him.”

The site also quoted Jennifer when she was asked about her relationship with Drake. Initially, she played it down saying they were simply working in the studio together.

“He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing. We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

However, both her and Drake’s social media posts argue otherwise as the rapper was even said to have met her children. Whatever the situation may have been between Jennifer and Drake, it’s clear now that the duo is on friendly terms even if they aren’t romantically involved.

