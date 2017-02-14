Ben Affleck Quits Batman Role? Armie Hammer Eyed As The New Caped Crusader

Ben Affleck doesn’t want to play Batman anymore.

Or at least that’s what host John Campea said during yesterday’s episode of Collider Movie Talk. Having spoken to three sources who have ties to Warner Bros. in the past four days, Campea said that Affleck is talking with the movie studio in the hopes of getting himself out of the role.

“Take this for what it’s worth. This is from a guy who has been burned twice by scoops, so please take this with a massive, massive grain of salt. Over the past four days, I’ve talked to three separate people, who are connected in some way, to what is going on over at Warner Bros. What all three have told me, nothing about whether the script was thrown out or whether they liked the script, nothing about the direction that Matt Reeves is taking it in, nothing about that. What has come out of the conversation with all three was this. They’re telling me that, Ben Affleck, make no mistake, he does want out. He doesn’t want to be Batman anymore. I have been told that Affleck is talking with Warner Bros. in an attempt to get out of being Batman. If they do not let him out of being Batman, that the stand alone Batman film that ultimately happens, will be the last time we see Affleck as Batman, because he apparently wants out.”

LET'S BE CLEAR: this ain't a "scoop" But Campea's got some interesting info regarding Ben Affleck and #TheBatman https://t.co/ZXm47C2cw0 pic.twitter.com/EZY5C6bzeY — Collider (@Collider) February 13, 2017

He cautioned fans to take his Batman report “with a massive, massive grain of salt.” After all, he points out, he had been wrong about his “scoops” before. But he insists that it is highly likely that Ben Affleck won’t be involved with the project anymore, at least after The Batman movie is released.

KEVIN SMITH thinks THE DARK KNIGHT had something to do with BEN AFFLECK leaving THE BATMAN – https://t.co/rA9OMl7ho0 pic.twitter.com/SjL0DvE67F — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) February 4, 2017

Warner Bros.’s much-anticipated stand-alone Batman movie starring Ben Affleck has been beset by numerous uncertainties in the last several weeks. Things began to unravel when Affleck announced last month that he’s quitting as The Batman‘s project director. He, however, pointed out at the time that he’s still fully committed to the project as the actor for the lead role.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Before Affleck left the film project’s director post, there had been previous reports claiming that he and DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns have already turned in the script. Before long, another report came in claiming that Chris Terrio had been tasked to do the rewrites and Affleck even said that everyone was happy with the final draft, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

As it stands, the solo Batman movie will be directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and will be released by spring 2018.

At any rate, it will be a huge loss to Warner Bros. if a big actor like Affleck decides to leaves the project altogether. But if push comes to shove, rumor has it that the studio is eyeing Armie Hammer to take Ben Affleck’s place as Batman. Which is just as well, since they chose him to play the role of Batman in the now defunct 2008 George Miller Justice League Mortal movie in the first place, according to Cosmic Book News. He’s certainly got the look and the build for it too.

Do you think there’s truth to the rumor that Ben Affleck may be leaving The Batman film project altogether? Will Armie Hammer do justice to the iconic character if he is officially tasked to take up the cowl in place of Affleck? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

