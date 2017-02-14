Truth Behind Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump Viral Handshake Photo

Earlier today, a political odd couple, President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, sat down and played up their similarities at their first meeting.

Transportation Minister Marc Garneau recently told CBS Radio that the meeting between Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau is going to be a “high-level meeting.”

“[Monday’s meeting] is going to be a high-level meeting where we talk about the things we share in common. As time goes on, we’ll get down into more specific areas in the different files that are important to the two countries. The Prime Minister has said he will convey our values to the President of the United States and that’s fair. And President Trump will do likewise.”

After their first White House meeting, the rulers of North America emerged to hail their close ties, where Mr. Trump promised to “build upon our very historic friendship,” while Mr. Trudeau noted the “special” bond between the United States and Canada.

While speaking to reporters, Donald Trump defended his immigration orders and stated that “we cannot let the wrong person in.”

“We’re actually taking people that are criminals — very, very hardened criminals in some cases, with a tremendous track record of abuse and problems, and we are getting them out,” Trump said.

On the other hand, the Canadian Prime Minister said that Canada continues to “pursue our policies of openness.”

The prime minister also acknowledged that there are times when Canada and America differ in their policies but he stated that he is not going to lecture anyone about the immigration policies of their own country.

“The last thing Canadians expect is for me to come down and lecture another country on how they chose to govern themselves.”

“We’ll be doing certain things that are going to benefit both of our countries. It’s a much less severe situation than what’s taking place on the southern border,” said Trump.

As many of the readers know, the trade relations with the U.S. are extremely crucial to Canada as more than 75 percent of Canada’s exports and 98 percent of its oil exports go to the U.S., while only 18 percent of American exports go to Canada.

Justin Trudeau has a global reputation for being a strong advocate for women and LGBT communities. He has also promoted gender equality and has even opened the Canadian doors for tens of thousands of refugees coming from all over the world. In addition to the private meeting, the leaders of these two nations held a roundtable discussion with female executives from the U.S. and Canada and even announced a special task force that will entirely focus on women in the workplace.

Said Trump, “In order to create economic growth and lots of very good, well-paying jobs, we must ensure that our economy is a place where women can work and thrive, and I think that’s happening in the United States much more so. And Ivanka is very much involved in this. And I appreciate you being involved in it.”

Apart from providing some great insights about the future of U.S.-Canada relations, Trudeau and Trump’s meeting also caused many Twitter users to laugh about the released photographs of these two leaders.

Today, we are all Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/woXgZshntj — Kim Kelly (@GrimKim) February 13, 2017

Undoctored photo of Donald Trump looking for a handshake from Justin Trudeau pic.twitter.com/rx5DmFRH8T — Sir_Stride (@sirfrench17) February 13, 2017

Great Canadian victories

1. War of 1812

2. Gold medal hockey matches, 2010 Olympics

3. Trudeau-Trump handshake, 2017 pic.twitter.com/Q8i2DjXZ5E — Kelly Lamrock, Q.C. (@KLamrock) February 13, 2017

In the released viral photographs, U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became their own meme following what appeared to be a very awkward handshake.

The two leaders were sitting in the Oval Office when Mr. Trump extended his hand to Mr. Trudeau. Mr. Trudeau reached across and reciprocated the gesture.

Do you think this meeting between America and Canada’s leaders are going to help those who are currently suffering from the change in certain policies? What are your views on the Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau’s awkward handshake photograph that went viral for all the bad reasons? Sound off your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images]