‘The Big Bang Theory’: Jim Parsons Talks Season 11 As Cancellation Looms

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 has yet to get an official confirmation. The broadcaster CBS and Warner Bros. TV, the production house, have been negotiating a new deal, but there is no word from either party to confirm that The Big Bang Theory Season 11 will be premiering this fall.

The future of the hit comedy series also hangs in the balance because of the uncertainty surrounding its original cast members’ new contracts. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar’s contracts are up for renewal after the current season of The Big Bang Theory ends in May.

Some reports suggest that the cast members have already begun negotiating their new contracts, but the actors have yet to comment on that. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, however, have time and again expressed their interest in continuing with The Big Bang Theory beyond Season 10.

While talking to Willie Geist on NBC’s Sunday Today With Willie Geist, Jim Parsons said that he would be shocked if The Big Bang Theory Season 11 did not happen. He said that when Geist asked him to shed some light on the series future.

“Not official light [on The Big Bang Theory Season 11], but I know that everybody wants to. Everybody wants to. So I would be shocked if that didn’t happen. I really would be.”

Earlier last month, the 43-year-old actor, who plays Sheldon on the series, told ET Canada that he had no intention to quit The Big Bang Theory.

“Why would I [leave Big Bang Theory]? Leave all this?”

Jim Parsons’ co-star Johnny Galecki, too, has said that everyone was positive about The Big Bang Theory Season 11. He told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that the series writers were confident about writing more episodes after the current season concludes.

“We’re very much talking about [Big Bang Theory Season 11] right now, and it seems that the writers are very confident and excited that they can write some more after this year, which is an incredible testament to them.”

Galecki, however, was not sure about how long he could continue with the series, adding that it would depend on the Big Bang Theory writers.

“If they’re confident that they can do more, then I know that we’re still having a great time with it on stage, so hopefully a bit longer.”

Meanwhile in January, during TCA winter press tour, CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller told Deadline that they were “guardedly optimistic” about The Big Bang Theory Season 11.

“We [CBS and Warner Bros. TV] are in negotiations. It is business as usual. These are going to be, I think, the normal tough negotiations when you in a situation like this but we are guardedly optimistic.”

Last year in August, Geller said that he was confident everyone involved with Big Bang Theory would want to see the series run beyond Season 10.

“We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants Big Bang on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

The speculations about The Big Bang Theory Season 11 would continue until the cast members confirm that they have inked new contracts. In 2014, Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco’s contract negotiations went down to the wire and because of that, the production on Season 8 did not start on its original schedule.

Parsons, Galecki and Cuoco are currently taking home $1 million per episode, and they are expected to ask for a pay hike again this year. When asked whether the series could continue without any of the three original cast members, Geller told Variety that they would want to see all the cast members of The Big Bang Theory return for Season 11.

“We want to get them all back. That’s the goal.”

If CBS confirms The Big Bang Theory Season 11, it may premiere sometime in September.

