‘Yuri On Ice’ Season 2 Release Date: Is It Airing In October?

There is no official announcement yet regarding Yuri On Ice Season 2’s release date, but it is widely believed to be coming this year. Some speculations suggest that it is coming in October, the same month that season 1 was released. But there are still some doubts over whether another season will be aired at all.

Should Yuri On Ice Get A Season 2?

There are a lot of anime series that never got a second season for different reasons. Due to this, many fans are worried about the lack of confirmation from Yuri On Ice‘s studio about a follow-up to the story, which may have very well ended with season 1 episode 12.

The yuri on ice finale was the most satisfying and the most beautiful ending I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/r7q6ke6Q8z — Hafsa (@ruffledpjm) January 29, 2017

Since Yuri On Ice is an original anime and not based on a novel or a manga, it is unknown whether protagonist Yuri and other characters still have a story to tell. The anime had a very short run with only 12 episodes, but it was satisfying nonetheless. So now the question is: does it deserve a season 2?

To answer that – Yuri On Ice was recently crowned as Anime of the Year in Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards on January 28. With 44 percent of votes, it bested ERASED, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Mob Psycho 100, Joker Game, My Hero Academia, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū and Re:Zero, all of which were nominated by a panel of judges, according to the press release.

Prior to the announcement of the Anime of the Year award, the anime also bagged several other awards on January 10 such as Best Boy for Yuri Katsuki with 58 percent of votes, Most Heartwarming Scene for “The Kiss” with 55 percent of votes, Best Couple for Yuri and Victor with 69 percent of votes, Best Animation with 49 percent of votes, Best Opening with 57 percent of votes, and Best Ending with 56 percent of votes.

1. yuri on ice: the kiss

knew it was coming at some point and still screamed pic.twitter.com/t6YPzcPf6B — daphne (@fireproofdann) January 20, 2017

Suffice to say, Yuri On Ice has the makings of a great anime series that could run for a long period of time – provided that it maintains the expected quality and that there’s more to the lives of Yuri and the gang.

Will There Be A Season 2?

With that out of the way, let’s talk possibility. Is the studio, MAPPA, interested on working on Yuri On Ice Season 2? The answer may have been hinted by writer Kubo Mitsurou in an interview two months ago, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

For the rest of this year I’ll be pouring all my energy into Yuri!!! on ICE, but I do plan on cheering for the matches on tv and online!! I have a lot of plans in the works with the director for next year… including the wish to create a sequel. So I’m doing my best and working hard for that reason!!

With this statement, it is entirely possible that a season 2 may be in the works right now, albeit in very early stages. If not, well, fans can only hope that the development will start soon in time for a 2017 launch date.

When Will Season 2 Launch?

If there really is a Yuri On Ice Season 2 in the pipelines, the next question is: when will it premiere?

Feel kinda out of energy at first but still force myself to go on. Though tough on half way but always gain something at last. Yuri on ice???? pic.twitter.com/ZS64AQzkYY — Emma Hsu (@ytemma_) February 4, 2017

The most popular rumor right now is October, which is when Yuri On Ice premiered last year. That seems to be a very optimistic guess, since a single season is not something that can be made in a few months, especially when fans expect the same excellent quality of season 1.

Nevertheless, it can’t hurt to hope that brand new episodes will air before the year ends. Hopefully, a specific Yuri On Ice Season 2 release date will be announced in the coming months.

