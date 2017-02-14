‘RHOA’ Phaedra Parks Explains Why She Didn’t Come To Porsha Williams’ Defense

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is not in the mood to tell Kandi Burruss that she helped start all those lesbian rumors, alongside Porsha Williams. As seen in the latest RHOA Season 7 episode, Marlo Hampton got Kandi and Porsha in a heated argument after she repeated the rumors about Kandi’s sexuality.

“I’ve just been hearing things, I wanna know. Kandi, are you a lesbian?,” Marlo asked the RHOA star.

Marlo then explained that some of her Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 7 co-stars were spreading rumors about her, talking behind her back, saying that she’s a lesbian hiding in a closet. Everyone at the table, including Porsha Williams, started acting like this was the first time they heard about it.

Sheree Whitfield then said what Marlo brought up was supposed to be a private conversation between them. She explained that she was planning to talk to the girls one-on-one, in private. When Kandi asked her who was spreading the lesbian rumors about her, Sheree was hesitant and did not want to throw anyone under the bus. She then decided to ask if anyone wanted to own up to what they said.

“No one’s saying anything. Phaedra’s over there quiet as a church mass, drinking the wine like it’s communion and Porsha’s like, ‘Who said it? Who said it?’ Girl, you need a mirror or something?” Sheree told the cameras.

When Sheree revealed it was Porsha who was talking about Kandi behind her back, Porsha immediately claimed that she forgot what the conversation was all about. While she admitted that she definitely has her fair share of shady moments, Porsha pointed out that everyone at the table has basically done the same thing. Porsha also insisted that she does not remember the conversation she had with Sheree, that’s why she didn’t fess up in the beginning.

“She should’ve just shut up. She should have been doing the same thing Phaedra was doing over there, sipping the hell out of that wine. Somebody was nervous,” Kandi said.

If there’s a problem with the group, Sheree believed that they should be able to address it directly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star pointed out that the girls were all acting fake around each other. Porsha, however, believed that Sheree only brought the lesbian rumors up to stir drama.

“Who knew that Sheree took a log of every conversation and brings it to the table and start drama? But that’s what messy people do. Job well done.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Phaedra Parks explained that she did not feel the need to jump into the conversation Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, and Porsha Williams were having because it would only get worse. The Real Housewives of Atlanta pointed out that she wanted the trip to be positive and added that Porsha could handle things on her own.

“First of all, it was some slicing and dicing of the footage but at the end of the day, I came on the trip to be positive and we all know Porsha can handle herself. Porsha’s a strong woman, she’s a great friend, and she is not a liar. I will say that. But then on the second note, it was already becoming very heated, and I think it was going in a bad direction, so I didn’t need to add any more fuel to that fire.”

