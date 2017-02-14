Hugh Jackman Got Skin Cancer For The Sixth Time

Hugh Jackman had another basal cell carcinoma cut off from his nose on Monday. The actor took to Instagram to post a selfie with a dressing on his nose. This was the sixth skin cancer removed from his face in two years.

Wolverine is not immune to skin cancer

Being known as Wolverine in the X-men series, Hugh Jackman is a man of action. Most of the time, he enjoys being under the sun and surfing in the sea. Unexpectedly, this outdoor hobby of his would bring about a mild but dangerous skin cancer.

The 48-year-old star posted a selfie on Instagram with a plaster across his nose and captioned the photograph with, “Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all’s well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! #WEARSUNSCREEN.”

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

The Australian hunk’s history of skin cancer

Basal cell carcinoma is the “most common form of skin cancer” according to the American Cancer Society. It’s a localized slow-growing cancer and develops on areas of the skin that are greatly exposed to the sun such as the face and neck. It is also of the recurring type which will develop a new skin cancer within five years. However, it is entirely treatable.

The Logan star revealed he had some cancerous cells removed in November 2013 after a make-up artist noticed a spot of blood on his nose while filming X-Men: Days Of Future past. His wife, Debora-Lee Furness, 60 was also alarmed when she noticed the “supposed” mole and urged him to get it checked.

He wrote on social media at that time how grateful he was to his wife for noticing right away the offending skin cancer, “Deb said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy! was she right!”

The second time was when he thought it was just a dark freckle, but it turned out to be another growing carcinoma. And the third happened to have the same symptom as the first when he noticed blood on his nose again. For his fourth procedure, the doctors told him that he would likely to have more in the future which proved to be well-founded. In February 2016, he advised fans to always put on sunscreen after having his fifth basal cell growth removed.

“An example of what happens when you don’t wear sunscreen. Basal Cell. The mildest form of cancer but serious, nonetheless. PLEASE USE SUNSCREEN and get regular checkups,” he wrote in the caption.

An example of what happens when you don't use sunscreen. Basal cell. Mildest form of cancer. USE SUNSCREEN PLEASE !! pic.twitter.com/phQsRS5QiI — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 8, 2016

Thanks for the reminder, Jackman! We shouldn’t be compliant when we are under the sun. Always put on the essentials: a sunscreen and sunglasses. Tan lines are not good when you’re suffering from skin cancer.

Hugh Jackman and his views on health

During an interview to promote his 2014 X-men movie, the actor shared that he gets his skin checked every three months and that he is trying hard to stay positive about his health.

“I’m realistic about the future and it’s more than likely that I’ll have at least one more but probably many more, which is not uncommon for an Aussie particularly from English stock growing up in Australia when I don’t remember ever being told to put sunscreen on. The beauty of this is it’s all preventable. It’s just about getting proper check-ups. I can be a typical man, I couldn’t be bothered, and now I’m not lazy at all,” he said.

Last Sunday, the handsome actor smiled and posed in front of the cameras for a photo call for his final X-men series, Logan. Hugh wore a navy polo T-shirt underneath a gray blazer. He was seen without a bandage, suggesting the basal cell cancer was removed on Monday itself.

[Featured Image by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images]