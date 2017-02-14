‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: JJ And Lani In Danger? Who Catches Them Snooping?

Days Of Our Lives fans recently welcomed the return of Lani, portrayed by Sal Stowers. Her return storyline was a bit of a surprise. It turns out that JJ (Casey Moss) and Lani slept together in Miami. It is what caused Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) to break up with JJ once and for all. Now that Lani is back in Salem, she has been assigned as a temporary partner to JJ. Currently, they are investigating the war between the Hernandez, Kiriakis, and DiMera families. While snooping around, the two detectives may find themselves in grave danger when they are caught.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on Tuesday’s episode of the long-running soap opera.

Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) is at war with Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), as well as Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) and Eduardo Hernandez (A Martinez). It is over a new tech device called the Orwell. Last week on Days Of Our Lives, Deimos poisoned Andre and had Dario beat up by a few of his henchmen.

Both men recovered, but Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) ended up finding out what he had done. She was not pleased and decided to break up with her fiance. She was hoping it would result in her getting baby Holly, but that has not happened. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nadia Bjorlin explained that Chloe Lane is not convinced that Deimos and Nicole’s relationship is truly over. She was right and Deimos is doing everything he can to win back Nicole. He is making a nursery for baby Holly and made a proposition to the judge in Chloe and Nicole’s custody case.

Deimos promised Nicole that the violence was over. However, he kidnapped Chad and Gabi on Days Of Our Lives. The two are being held in a storage unit and one of Deimos’ thugs punched Chad, which knocked him out. Chad and Gabi are still missing, but their kidnapping is being kept under wraps. In the meantime, Andre is proposing a deal with Eduardo while Dario and Abigail (Marci Miller) search for their loved ones. Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) told JJ on today’s episode what has happened. That is when he realized that finding Gabi’s necklace on the floor of the Kiriakis mansion was a clue.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Deimos Kiriakis will find JJ and Lani snooping around the mansion on Tuesday’s episode. He is furious when he discovers the two detectives investigating. Even though he promised Nicole no more violence, Deimos has a temper. He also believes that the only way to get his message across is by reacting with physical force.

Does this mean that JJ and Lani are in danger? Not necessarily. Even though Deimos tends to react harshly, he is also a smart man. He knows that JJ and Lani are law enforcement. Even though Roman (Josh Taylor) put them on the case, he might not know they are sneaking into the Kiriakis mansion. However, if they go missing, all eyes will be on Deimos. This is because Roman made it clear to JJ and Lani that the war between the Kiriakis, Hernandez, and DiMera families had to be stopped. It is what they are working on and Days Of Our Lives fans can bet that if the detectives go missing, Roman will suspect it has something to do with the brewing war in Salem.

With his shady business dealings, the attack on Andre and Dario, as well as kidnapping Chad and Gabi, Deimos can’t afford any more attention by law enforcement. This is especially true considering Nicole’s custody hearing is coming up on Days Of Our Lives. Deimos believes he is making progress with getting Nicole back. If she suspects that he is behaving badly, he might lose her forever.

It isn’t just Nicole he wants, either. Even though Holly is Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) daughter, Deimos has made it clear that he thinks of himself as her father. He never had a chance to start a family because he spent 30 years in prison. This is the closest thing he has to parenthood. Just like with business, he will stop at nothing to get what he feels belongs to him: Nicole and Holly.

As for what will happen when JJ and Lani get caught snooping on Days Of Our Lives, Deimos will probably make some threats. He will somehow get them out of the Kiriakis mansion. Knowing that Gabi is JJ’s former girlfriend, he will probably get nervous that the abduction secret will come out. He might be tempted to do something drastic.

How long will he keep Chad and Gabi locked up? Eventually, others are going to notice that they are missing. If they are released, what will stop them from telling authorities that Deimos was responsible? Will he make threats against loved ones, including Abigail and perhaps even little Ari and baby Thomas? Fans will just have to keep watching to find out what happens next.

Do you think Deimos Kiriakis will harm JJ and Lani on Days Of Our Lives? Will Chad and Gabi be found before it is too late? How will this kidnapping plot tie into the other storylines on DOOL?

