Kardashian Promotional Gimmick: Kendall Jenner Nipple Show Reaches New Low

In a bid to promote a collaborative fashion line with Kylie Jenner her kid sister, Kendall Jenner has bared her chest for all and sundry. The ‘Not Suitable For Work’ snaps were shared on the Instagram account of the fashion line. And by captioning the photos with a February 17, 2017, date Kendall confirmed that the DropOne collection would be released on that date.

Prior to the racy photos, Kendall had also posted a picture on her personal Instagram account promoting the fashion line by teasing her audience that it would be unveiled soon. In the photo, she wore dark pants and a white top. She also wore clear plastic boots and cat-eye sunglasses.

DropOne @kendallandkylie coming soon A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

Joining her in promoting the fashion line was Kylie who also posed in a similar outfit to Kendall’s before posting them on her Instagram account.

New York Fashion Week – Kendall Jenner’s other nipple show

Prior to the posting racy photos promoting the fashion line of the two sisters, Kendall had made the audiences at the New York Fashion Week gasp during the La Perla show when she appeared in an outfit that was revealing pretty much everything. This was last Thursday night when she took to the catwalk wearing a sheer dress that was revealing her chest and her posterior.

La Perla show @laperlalingerie A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Other models who joined her on the catwalk while wearing lingerie-inspired looks included Stella Maxwell, Joan Smalls, and Naomi Campbell. This was the first time that Kendall was making her first runway appearance in this season of the 2017 NYFW.

Kendall was in high demand during the NYFW as she also catwalked for the Alexander Wang’s Spring 2017 show. She was dressed conservatively this time, though as she wore leather bottoms, a leather mock turtleneck a leather choker and booties in a Goth-inspired look.

While Kendall clearly is a model of the moment, she is one record as saying that there isn’t one particular standard for beauty. In a Q&A for an upcoming issue of Vogue magazine, the reality television star comes across as deep and philosophical as she tackled the March theme of the magazine ‘No norm is the new norm’.

“With all that’s going on in the world, this cover makes such an important statement. It’s like, hey, we’ve got our differences, but those differences are beautiful. Everyone is beautiful,” said Kendall.

DJ Kendall

Besides catwalking, Kendall also found time from her busy schedule to perform a deejaying gig to which she wore predominantly black colors – a high black miniskirt, an oversized puffy black coat, a faded black graphic tee and black velour boots. The newly shorn locks were tied half-up by the Victoria’s Secret Angel and she accessorized the look with diamond hoop earrings that were oversized.

Accompanying Kendall to the deejaying gig was A$AP Rocky who was wearing a large tan trench coat, black-and-red track pants, and a bright red Gucci sweatshirt. Though the two haven’t publicly acknowledged, they are said to be an item.

“Kendall and A$AP arrived together with a large group of friends. A$AP was at the table next to the DJ booth as Kendall spun all night. They all danced the night away and had an amazing time,” US Magazine learned from a source.

Double date in NYC

Fueling the rumors that the two are dating is the fact that they have been spending an awful lot of time together, not just in New York, but in different parts of the world. A few weeks ago, for instance, Rocky and Kendall were seen at a Paris flea market shopping. Sources said that the two looked happy as they walked and chatted in the streets. Prior to that, the two had been on a double date with Kylie and her boyfriend Tyga. This was in the Big Apple.

The double date ended with the four going shopping at Ovadia & Sons, a clothing boutique. Later, Rocky and Kendall were spotted in a Manhattan jewelry store where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star got fitted with a pair of custom grills.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]