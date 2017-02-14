‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Video & Spoilers: Quinn Freaks Over Portrait Swap

The Bold And The Beautiful video and spoilers for Valentine’s Day are looking troublesome as Quinn freaks out on Eric just as he arranges the perfect wedding for Zende and Nicole.

Preparations for this week’s Valentine’s Day event in B&B appears to have hit a bit of a snag as Quinn (Rena Sofer) freaks out on Eric (John McCook) because of a portrait swap.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Quinn becomes concerned after realizing that her portrait was removed from the mantle and replaced by Nicole’s (Reign Edwards) on Valentine’s Day. The Bold And The Beautiful video and spoilers reveal that this was part of Eric’s efforts to make his the wedding day of his grandson, Zende (Rome Flynn) with Nicole.

Apparently, Eric was under the impression that Quinn would understand the reason why he did it. Unfortunately, Quinn becomes possessive of her “spot.”

“It’s just…Eric, that is my spot. In this whole house, there’s only one place that belongs to me and only me…and it’s there.”

Eric quickly assures her that the portrait swap will only be for one day but The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers reveal that there might be a good chance that trouble is coming to paradise. Apparently, Eric will notice Quinn’s overreaction on such as petty matter.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge shares some words of encouragement for Quinn. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/KuMFpbHw9B pic.twitter.com/LW5NRmMdEz — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 7, 2017

Come to think of it, there may be a good reason why Quinn feels that she is being replaced with guilt eating her up as she continues to get pulled toward Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) with whom she shared a steamy lip lock in an unguarded moment. Will this bring up the sinful kiss between the two?

Meanwhile, Zende exerts effort in making the wedding something that Nicole would love. Yahoo revealed that Zende and Nicole had been the resident star-crossed lovers of the show and deserved the “fairy tale wedding” at the Forrester Mansion on Valentine’s Day.

But while he had Julius’s (Obba Babatunde) support who also assures Nicole that their nuptials will be just as she imagined it, The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zende will get shaken momentarily.

He will get over it quick but there are more that could go wrong during their special day. One of these problems includes party crashers as well as “an outcast sibling who once slept with the groom,” as described by The Bold And The Beautiful video and spoilers from Yahoo.

Sally (Courtney Hope) will make a scene during Tuesday’s B&B Valentine’s Day event. Apparently, she plans to use Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) popularity again for her benefit, something that she herself revealed during a sneak preview of the episode.

“This exposure is going to tie us to the Forresters and Steffy’s followers. It’s just more eyeballs for our upcoming preview.”

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Sally starts a cake fight with Steffy. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/RuIGCZrsTC pic.twitter.com/mwNwFRP0Qe — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 9, 2017

According to The Bold And The Beautiful video and spoilers, she will crash Zende and Nicole’s wedding to execute her plan which may then force Steffy’s hand into retaliation.

But while Sally is convinced that everything will work out as she had planned, Thomas (Pierson Fode) does not have his head in the game. Thomas has his head wrapped up in that steamy kiss he shared with Sally, thinking that he may have already fallen for her.

Do you think Sally will succeed in her plot? Would Quinn give in and finally come clean about her feelings for Ridge and leave the comforts of Eric Forrester’s clout?

B&B airs from Monday to Friday on CBS. Check out the February 14 episode sneak peek and let us know what you think via the comments section below and tune in for more The Bold And The Beautiful video and spoilers in the coming weeks.

[Featured Image by CBS]