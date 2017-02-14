Ivanka Trump Sits At Oval Office Desk, Poses With Father And Canadian PM

Ivanka Trump sat in her father’s chair in the Oval Office and posted the image on social media. The first daughter was photographed with President Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ivanka Trump shared the photo of herself sitting in her father’s Oval Office chair on Instagram on Monday. She’s flanked by her father and the Canadian PM. Earlier in the day, Ivanka sat in on a meeting with the president and Justin Trudeau in addition to several world leaders at the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Ivanka is a strong advocate for the empowerment of women in economic growth and job creation. She’s made it known that it’s one of her main causes in Washington, D.C.

“A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!” Ivanka Trump captioned the photo.

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! ???????????????? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Ivanka Trump’s photo of her sitting in the Oval Office has sparked some strong reactions from users on social media.

“Beyond frustrating. No one elected you to meddle in critical affairs. Go away!” “Nepotism gone wild.” “Really, you shouldn’t be sitting in that chair. It’s reserved for the President of the United States. And I thought you were the smart one.”

Conversely, many were supportive of Ivanka Trump posting a photo of herself sitting in the Oval Office.

“With Trump and his smart beautiful daughter.” “Rise above all of the negativity and just do your thing. Go girl go! So proud of you.” “Beautiful photo with a proud dad and intelligent daughter!” “If you run for President, you have my vote.”

Ivanka Trump is already a powerful first daughter, especially given the fact that not only is her father the President of the United States, but her husband, Jared Kushner, is his senior advisor. Her presence in the administration has raised a few eyebrows after she was in attendance of a meeting her father held with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Trump Tower prior to Trump’s inauguration. It was apparent then that she was going to be an active participant in President Trump’s administration.

At today's @WhiteHouse roundtable #POTUS and Canadian Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau launch the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Women’s empowerment is central to economic growth and job creation. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Ivanka Trump stays current on her Instagram account, posting photos of her activities at the White House and around Washington, D.C. She was skewered for posting a photo of herself and Kushner getting ready for date night the same evening protests were going on around the country over the president’s travel ban executive order. Many believed she was tone deaf for the post.

Ivanka has been entangled with controversy in one way or another surrounding her father as president. When it was revealed that Nordstrom was dropping her brand, President Trump unleashed fury at the department retailer. To make matters worse, his aide, Kellyanne Conway, gave Ivanka a “free commercial” on Fox News. Conway was “counseled” on her comments.

The lines of ethics and the White House have been blurred with Donald Trump as president by virtue of the fact he entered the political realm as a businessman with vast holdings. His grown children are running the businesses he divested from, but it appears to many that he’s at at arm’s length.

How do you feel about Ivanka Trump posting a photo of herself sitting at the Oval Office desk in her father’s chair?

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]