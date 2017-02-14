If you are looking for something to watch this week – Netflix has a lot of new options on the way.

Monday is the one day of the week most people dread. One of the few exceptions to this might just be getting to see what’s coming to Netflix this week (02/13/17). If you are looking for something new to add to your watch list on Netflix, keep reading to see what options you have to choose from this week.

Both those who enjoy watching movies, those who enjoy watching binge-worthy television shows, and those who enjoy a little of both will take comfort in the list of what’s coming to Netflix this week (02/13/17). Some of the more notable releases include Season 3 of Chef’s Table and a Netflix’s Original Movie called Girlfriend’s Day with Bob Odenkirk.

For those who don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day this year – Girlfriend’s Day may be just what you should curl up and watch. In this new Netflix Original Movie, Odenkirk’s character is trying to get the top prize in a competition focused on writing greeting cards for a made up holiday called Girlfriend’s Day. Odenkirk’s character, however, runs into a problem when he gets mixed up with deceit and murder.

As What’s On Netflix reminds us, there have already been some pretty great movies and television series added to Netflix for February 2017 including Finding Dory, all three Balto movies, Babe, and Magic Mike.

Here’s a complete list of everything being added to Netflix for the week of 02/13/17.

February 13th

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap

Magicians: Life in the Impossible

February 14th

Netflix Original: Girlfriend’s Day

Netflix Original: Katherine Ryan: In Trouble

King Cobra

Season 1 of Miraculous Ladybug

Season 2 of Netflix Original: Project Mc 2

Netflix Original: White Nights

February 15th

Aram, Aram

Before I Go to Sleep

Fire Song

February 16th

Milk

Sundown

February 17th

Season 3 of Netflix Original: Chef’s Table

Season 4 of Netflix Original: DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge

Kill Ratio

Season 2 of Netflix Original: The Seven Deadly Sins

February 19th

Season 3 of Girl Meets World

Growing Up Wild

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

Season 3 of When Calls the Heart

Similar Netflix Stories On Inquisitr

Best Movies Coming To Netflix In February 2017

When Will ‘Shameless’ Season 7 Be Added To Netflix?

Kristen Stewart Movies Currently On Netflix

If you can’t find anything you want to watch in the complete list of what’s being released on Netflix this week, Wired two of the best movies added to Netflix for February of 2017 are being added next week? Curious as to what these two movies are? Check out a quick rundown of each of the two movies below.

Sausage Party

Sausage Party is a hilarious adult animated film being added to Netflix on February 23. While this is a movie that should be watched only when children are not anywhere within earshot (as even just the audio is extremely mature) it still managed to make the list of the best movies being added this month on a number of different media outlets.

As even the trailer contains mature NSFW adult language, it cannot be displayed on this article. You can, however, watch the NSFW trailer directly on YouTube.

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore

I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is scheduled to be released on February 24. The film focuses on a young women who – after getting robbed – decides she’s done putting up with other people. Wired claims it is one of the best films at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Are you looking forward to any of the movies or television series that are coming to Netflix this week? Don’t forget to tell us what you plan on watching during your next “Netflix and Chill” session in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by ibreakstock/ShutterStock]