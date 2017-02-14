If you are looking for something to watch this week – Netflix has a lot of new options on the way.
Monday is the one day of the week most people dread. One of the few exceptions to this might just be getting to see what’s coming to Netflix this week (02/13/17). If you are looking for something new to add to your watch list on Netflix, keep reading to see what options you have to choose from this week.
Both those who enjoy watching movies, those who enjoy watching binge-worthy television shows, and those who enjoy a little of both will take comfort in the list of what’s coming to Netflix this week (02/13/17). Some of the more notable releases include Season 3 of Chef’s Table and a Netflix’s Original Movie called Girlfriend’s Day with Bob Odenkirk.
For those who don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day this year – Girlfriend’s Day may be just what you should curl up and watch. In this new Netflix Original Movie, Odenkirk’s character is trying to get the top prize in a competition focused on writing greeting cards for a made up holiday called Girlfriend’s Day. Odenkirk’s character, however, runs into a problem when he gets mixed up with deceit and murder.
As What’s On Netflix reminds us, there have already been some pretty great movies and television series added to Netflix for February 2017 including Finding Dory, all three Balto movies, Babe, and Magic Mike.
Here’s a complete list of everything being added to Netflix for the week of 02/13/17.
February 13th
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible
February 14th
- Netflix Original: Girlfriend’s Day
- Netflix Original: Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
- King Cobra
- Season 1 of Miraculous Ladybug
- Season 2 of Netflix Original: Project Mc 2
- Netflix Original: White Nights
February 15th
- Aram, Aram
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Fire Song
February 16th
- Milk
- Sundown
February 17th
- Season 3 of Netflix Original: Chef’s Table
- Season 4 of Netflix Original: DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge
- Kill Ratio
- Season 2 of Netflix Original: The Seven Deadly Sins
February 19th
- Season 3 of Girl Meets World
- Growing Up Wild
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
- Season 3 of When Calls the Heart
Similar Netflix Stories On Inquisitr
Best Movies Coming To Netflix In February 2017
When Will ‘Shameless’ Season 7 Be Added To Netflix?
Kristen Stewart Movies Currently On Netflix
If you can’t find anything you want to watch in the complete list of what’s being released on Netflix this week, Wired two of the best movies added to Netflix for February of 2017 are being added next week? Curious as to what these two movies are? Check out a quick rundown of each of the two movies below.
Sausage Party
Sausage Party is a hilarious adult animated film being added to Netflix on February 23. While this is a movie that should be watched only when children are not anywhere within earshot (as even just the audio is extremely mature) it still managed to make the list of the best movies being added this month on a number of different media outlets.
As even the trailer contains mature NSFW adult language, it cannot be displayed on this article. You can, however, watch the NSFW trailer directly on YouTube.
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore is scheduled to be released on February 24. The film focuses on a young women who – after getting robbed – decides she’s done putting up with other people. Wired claims it is one of the best films at the Sundance Film Festival this year.
Are you looking forward to any of the movies or television series that are coming to Netflix this week? Don’t forget to tell us what you plan on watching during your next “Netflix and Chill” session in the comment’s section found down below.
[Featured Image by ibreakstock/ShutterStock]