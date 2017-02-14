Gay NYC Journalist Comes Out As Conservative After Milo Article

Journalist Chadwick Moore says that he became a conservative after the backlash over what he considered an even-handed profile of controversial British pundit Milo Yiannopoulos in Out magazine, an LGBT publication.

Moore, 33, who is openly gay, voted for Hillary Clinton in the November 2016 election and disagrees with President Trump on a number of issues.

In a piece he authored for the New York Post, however, the headline states that “I am a gay New Yorker—and I’m coming out as a conservative.” The Brooklyn resident explains that he has found common ground with Trump supporters even though, for example, he opposes the travel ban and is not a fan of Trump’s cabinet appointees. Moore also indicates on Twitter that he’s receiving a lot of positive feedback from conservatives.

“I hope that New Yorkers can be as open-minded and accepting of my new status as a conservative man as they’ve been about my sexual orientation,” Chadwick Moore concluded in his Post essay.

Breitbart editor Yiannopoulos, who has been visiting many U.S. college campuses on an extensive speaking tour, is a self-described gay conservative who supports President Trump. A huge riot broke out at the University of California at Berkeley on February 1 when leftist protesters prevented Milo from delivering a scheduled speech. Milo has vowed to return to the campus to give the speech.

According to the Gallup organization, 21 percent of LGBT voters are or lean Republican, the New York Times reported two days ago.

In an interview with FNC’s Tucker Carlson this evening, Moore characterized the response to his article as paranoid, mean spirited, and reflecting an unwillingness to communicate with people of different views. Some liberals are locked into social media or friendship bubbles, he seemed to suggest. See clip below.

Moore explained in the Post that his article about Milo went viral as soon as it was published last fall, and the negative feedback, unfortunately, was more than just social justice strangers on social media.

“After the story posted online in the early hours of Sept. 21, I woke up to more than 100 Twitter notifications on my iPhone. Trolls were calling me a Nazi, death threats rolled in and a joke photo that I posed for in a burka served as ‘proof’ that I am an Islamophobe. I’m not. Most disconcertingly, it wasn’t just strangers voicing radical discontent. Personal friends of mine…were coming at me…”

The repercussions of the Out article apparently caused Moore to reevaluate his political leanings, and as a result, he suddenly found himself an outsider among his liberal contemporaries.

“And I began to realize that maybe my opinions just didn’t fit in with the liberal status quo, which seems to mean that you must absolutely hate Trump, his supporters and everything they believe. If you dare not to protest or boycott Trump, you are a traitor. If you dare to question liberal stances or make an effort toward understanding why conservatives think the way they do, you are a traitor. It can seem like liberals are actually against free speech if it fails to conform with the way they think. And I don’t want to be a part of that club anymore…”

Writing in the Independent of London in response to the Chadwick Moore piece, a gay writer offered a different view.

“Gay conservatives aren’t welcome in gay spaces because the people they support are an existential threat to our rights and our community.”

Back in June 2016, a Latino Trump supporter who was beaten up by protesters at a Trump rally in San Jose, California, remarked that it’s a lot more difficult to publicly support Donald Trump than to come out as gay, the Inquisitr chronicled at the time.

