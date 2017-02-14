‘The Bachelor’ 2017: Who Is The Mystery Girl Who Shows Up To See Nick Viall?

Tonight at the end of The Bachelor 2017 with Nick Viall they showed that someone will be coming back this season. Of course, everyone wants to know who returns to try to win Nick’s heart. Could Danielle return after being sent home? Well, the spoilers are already out about who will be coming back. Reality Steve actually shared the spoilers that one of Nick’s exes is who shows up on the show.

Our very own @AndiDorfman is releasing a second book in Winter 2018! Check out the story https://t.co/prsQYez8lS @usweekly #TheBachelorette — Foundry Literary (@foundrymedia) February 1, 2017

According to Steve, before the rose ceremony, which took place at the William Vale Hotel in New York, Andi Dorfman will show up. It won’t be to try to win back Nick Viall, though. Instead, Andi just shows up to give him advice. This will be just so she can talk to Nick Viall about how things should be on the show. At one point, Nick was in love with Andi, but he has moved on from her and even admitted recently that he is glad that he didn’t get picked.

You can see from Andi’s Instagram that she was in New York around the same time. She simply came to talk to him and that was it. This explains who comes back next week, but it is all just a big tease that it is someone who wants to be with Nick Viall because that isn’t the case at all. Andi has moved on just fine from her time with him.

Andi Dorfman already wrote one book about her time on the show and her relationships with Nick Viall and Josh Murray. In this book, she talked pretty bad about Josh. Us Magazine shared the news Andi Dorfman has a second book coming out in 2018. This one will be a collection of essays and adventures, Single State of Mind and won’t be coming out until January 30, 2018. Nick Viall could end up in this one too. Andi gave a small update not long ago.

“At least once a day I’m like, ‘What life am I living?’ A few years ago, I was in a courtroom in Atlanta, content. Totally good. Now, I’m like, ‘Holy s—t. I live in New York. This is my life.’ No one is going to choose happiness for you. You have to choose it yourself. I decided to get lost in New York. It was the best decision of my life. Still, it’s not like every day is paradise here. You can make the conscious choice to be happy or not.”

Andi felt like writing her first book was therapy, so maybe the second felt the same. At the time, she shared details.

“I never planned on writing this book. I was going through a very public breakup, but I didn’t want to talk about it. I decided to start journaling. I started looking back like, ‘Wait, this is kind of funny and pathetic and sad, but also helpful.’ The story was really born out of my personal diary of this breakup. Everybody goes through a breakup, but nobody wants to talk about it. I was like, ‘What happens to the majority of us that don’t work out?'”

Are you shocked to hear that Andi Dorfman shows up on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor 2017? Do you think that Andi should have tried to win Nick over again? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of The Bachelor on Monday nights on ABC. Everyone is hoping that Viall finds love this time around.

