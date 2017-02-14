‘ARK’ Xbox One Mega Update Brings Tek Tier, Valentine’s Event, And More

ARK: Survival Evolved on the Xbox One just received one of the biggest updates to the open-world survival game yet on Tuesday. Studio Wildcard just dropped the Tek Tier into the laps of console players for the first time along with other new features, such as a hair growth and customization, plus a plethora of new dinos. Valentine’s Day is here, as well, and love is in the air in an all-new event.

Update 750 is now available to download for ARK: Survival Evolved owners on the Xbox One and comes in at a hefty 12.6 GB. PlayStation 4 owners hoping to get in on the action will need to wait a little longer. The update is still in certification with Sony, but Studio Wildcard community manager Jat explained on Twitter that it could be Wednesday or Thursday.

The Valentine’s event will be available on all official servers and will add a hand-shaped heart emote and a stylish Fabio-do for guys plus flowing locks for gals that are unlockable via craftable items. Additionally, players are encouraged to mate their tames for a 5 percent chance to drop a Box of Chocolate. This can be used to provide a full heal to a character or advance a creature’s taming affinity bar by 50 percent.

Meanwhile, both official and unofficial servers that run the “-vday” comandline parameter will receive the following mate-boosted bonuses:

Mate Boosted range increased by 2x

Mating Speed and Mating Recovery increased by 3x

Creature Maturing and Egg Incubation speed increased by 3x

Baby Food Consumption decreased by one-third

While the Valentine’s event is only temporary, ARK: Survival Evolved received some permanent new features. This includes all the content from the PC update 254.0 plus a long-awaited addition.

Survivors can now use per-pixel painting in ARK: Survival Evolved on a console. This is a much requested feature from the PC version and will allow players to creatively paint canvases, dinosaurs, and more.

ARK players who reach the end game levels and collect the new Element resources from bosses will be able to adorn themselves with Tek armor and weapons crafted in the Tek Replicator. The armor provides not just protection, but new abilities as well.

The visor of the Tek helmet will highlight enemy players in red and friendly players in green. It also serves as a radar to see through walls plus grants night vision. Meanwhile, the Tek boots turn players into super-fast speedsters capable of running through (at least wooden) walls and across water. The Tek gauntlets pack a powerful punch that can send opposing players flying or bring a deadly ground pound. Finally, the Tek chest armor equips players with a jet pack to fly around.

The first Tek dinosaur armor arrives as well. The new Tek tier Rex saddle turns the king of the dinosaurs into walking tank with extra armor and a head-mounted GigaLazer. Additional Tek tier saddles for other creatures will arrive in future ARK: Survival Evolved updates.

Aside from the Tek Tier, ARK Survivors can challenge each other to jousts. Lances have been added to the game, which allows players to equip it and a shield while riding tamed dinosaurs like the Raptor.

Of course, the aforementioned hair update is included too. Hair will slowly grow for player characters and can be changed to different styles courtesy of craftable scissors. Additional styles can be unlocked by discovering explorer notes.

On the creature side of the ARK: Survival Evolved update, there are four new beasts. The whale-like Basilosaurus will reward plenty of oil when killed or can harvest loads of fish when tamed. Players should beware though as ocean predators tend to follow this prehistoric whale around for scraps.

The crocodile-like Baryonyx is the third such creature to be introduced to ARK: Survival Evolved. While the last reptilian addition will leap out of the water, this new addition can perform a spin attack that stuns all creatures and humans caught by the tail whip.

The Purlovia is perhaps the most interesting of the bunch as they are like living landmines. Players will be able to tame these and set them to burrow underground in a spot. When enemies approach, the Purlovia will leap out and attack the unsuspecting enemy.

Finally, the Ovis Aries brings a bit of domestication to the game. ARK Survivors gain an easily tameable creature capable of providing wool from shearing or mutton when killed.

The official ARK: Survival Evolved mods further add to the size of the update. The Center received numerous bug fixes and a couple of new features, as previously covered. Meanwhile, Primitive Plus received a “mega” update as well. The following Twitter post from The Center developer Ben Burkart covers the updates to the custom map. Those seeking the Primitive Plus patch notes should head over to the official forums for the lengthy bullet list.

https://twitter.com/evilmrfrank/status/821465383886536706

[Featured Image by Studio Wildcard]