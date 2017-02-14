WWE News: Samoa Joe Vs. Sami Zayn In The Works For ‘WWE Fastlane’

Samoa Joe has made it clear that he wants to be a destroyer on the WWE Raw brand. When he first appeared, he ran roughshod over the former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, reinjuring his knee and making his status for WrestleMania 33 questionable at the current time.

Originally, the plans for Fastlane was for Rollins to gain his retribution on the path to facing Triple H at WrestleMania, and compete against Samoa Joe on March 5. Since Rollins had to undergo surgery, he will not be competing at the event. As a result, WWE is finding an alternative for Joe to feud with.

During the interview with Michael Cole on Raw, there were a number of names brought up. For instance, Shawn Michaels, Batista, Randy Orton, and Seth Rollins were all mentioned in the interview, and the common thread was that all these people were backstabbed by Triple H. Moreover, Joe stated that he is in the WWE to shake things up, as opposed to people like Sami Zayn who is just there because they are glad for the opportunity.

This comment was noticed by Zayn, who was interviewed after his match with Rusev. Zayn responded to Joe, which prompted Joe’s music to hit. While Zayn was waiting on Joe, he was sneak-attacked, ran into the LED wall, and fell victim to a Coquina Clutch. Joe vehemently stated that if Zayn was going to say his name, he better put some respect on it.

GiveMeSport added that WWE did not want to leave Joe off the card.

“However, since then, a lot of names have been discussed as to who Joe could face in his pay-per-view debut, as they don’t want to keep him off there and lose momentum after an entertaining and dominant three weeks on the main roster… while [the original plan was Joe vs. Rollins], they pulled the match to accommodate Samoa Joe, and have him face Zayn at Fastlane instead and the seeds were planted for that on RAW after Joe attacked him from behind.

For Joe and Zayn, this is not the first time that they have been in a rivalry. Just one year ago in February of 2016, both were vying for the NXT Championship and spent a series of matches competing against each other. The two even faced off in a two out of three falls match for the No. 1 contendership.

Since Sami Zayn’s call-up to the main roster, many fans believe that he has become very stagnant during his time on Raw. Initially, Zayn had an opportunity to boost his character by reviving his feud against Kevin Owens. However, when the conclusion of that did nothing to increase his stock, he has been in limbo for a significant amount of his time on Raw.

One of Zayn’s latest feuds was against Braun Strowman, even defeating him in match that stipulated if Strowman did not beat him within 10 minutes, Zayn would be declared the victor. However, he still did not get any momentum after this win.

From how this situation looks, it will just be a throw-away match for Joe, and most likely will not extend to WrestleMania. However, this could be an opportunity for Zayn to win by disqualification, since there are currently no big plans for Joe on April 2. A disqualification win for Zayn could lead to a no disqualification match in Orlando, which has the potential to steal the show.

Moreover, while Zayn has not experienced a consistent time on the main roster, a one-on-one match at WrestleMania is something that every WWE wrestler desires. Even if this does not happen, their potential match at Fastlane should be good to watch.

