NBA Trade Rumors: Nick Young And Jose Calderon Traded To The Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not looking too hot as of late. They just got into a losing streak last January and have been in a lot of close games against mediocre teams as of late. To top that off, the Cleveland Cavaliers have lost both J.R Smith and Kevin Love to various injuries. Lebron James is not a very patient man, and it is pretty obvious that the Cavaliers will need to address their depth.

According to Fansided, there is a way for the Cleveland Cavaliers to address their back up point guard problem and get a valuable scorer off the bench. If the Cavaliers can pull this massive trade off, then they could have Jose Calderon and Nick Young on their roster.

According to the same source, the Cleveland Cavaliers would have to give up Jordan McRae, DeAndre Liggins, and Iman Shumpert. The Lakers will have to part ways with Nick Young and Jose Calderon.

The Lakers can definitely part with Jose Calderon as he has already dropped out of the rotation of the team. He has zero value there and would be better utilized with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As for Nick Young, a player who the Lakers have been dangling as trade bait for some time now. Letting go of both Jose Calderon and Nick Young will further the Los Angeles Lakers’ youth movement. They will get two quality bench players in Jordan McRae and DeAndre Liggins and a good defensive guard in Iman Shumpert.

As for the Cleveland Cavaliers, this is going to be huge for them. Jose Calderon is a capable playmaker and a good three-point shooter. If Cleveland can get him, Calderon’s contributions off the bench could be immense. Jose Calderon could give quality time whenever Kyrie Irving and Lebron James are on the bench. His three-point shooting will just fit right into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offensive flow.

Jose Calderon’s biggest problem would be on the defensive side. The guy is not a great defender and gets lost in the rotation at times. The loss of Iman Shumpert will be felt most in this department for Cleveland. However, the Cavaliers are not in need of a defensive back-up point guard right now. What Cleveland needs is a playmaker who can take over Lebron and Kyrie, who are huffing and puffing their way to the playoffs.

Nick Young will be an intriguing addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Young will be useful off the bench as he tends to heat up quite fast. He can also fill up the void left by JR Smith’s injury as he is a great three-point shooter. Another thing that Nick Young could bring to the Cleveland Cavaliers is his defense, something that the team is missing ever since they lost JR Smith to injury.

Nick Young is a versatile weapon on offense for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He can switch from the starting unit to a super sub depending on what the Cavaliers need from him. He will also be valuable if ever Cleveland has to face Golden State in the finals. They will need all the defensive intensity they can get against Golden State, and Nick Young could give that to them.

If JR Smith returns to the Cleveland Cavalier from his injury. Then Calderon, Young, Korver, Jefferson, and Frye look like a pretty good second unit. This bench could give the Cavaliers’ big three plenty of rest just in time to be well rested in this year’s playoffs.

According to CBS Sports, the NBA Trade Deadline is on Feb. 23. If the Cleveland Cavaliers are really serious about keeping up with the Golden State Warriors, then they definitely should explore this trade.

[Featured Image by Frank Franklin II/AP Images]