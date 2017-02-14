KKK leader Frank Ancona found murdered, wife and stepson charged.

According to his wife Malissa, she last saw KKK Leader Frank Ancona alive and well on the morning of February 8. Over a day later, she finally reported his disappearance to police. In an attempt to explain her delay, 44-year-old Malissa initially told two different stories. First, that she had thought that the law required her to wait 48 hours to report a missing person. Then, that she thought that her 51-year-old husband may have been “taking a break.”

“He kept saying he needed a break, so you know that’s kinda what I thought he was doing at first was taking a break.”

A vehicle belonging to Frank Ancona, a self-proclaimed leader of the KKK organization Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, was found by a U.S. Forest Service employee on a service road in the Mark Twin National Forest on Thursday. However, at the time of the discovery of the vehicle, authorities were reportedly as-yet unaware of Ancona’s disappearance.

On Friday, after Frank Ancona had been reported as a missing person, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen says that authorities secured the abandoned vehicle as a potential crime scene.

“Deputies responded on Friday and located the vehicle and secured it. We left deputies at the scene and secured it overnight due to the loss of light.”

On Saturday morning, just three days after his wife claimed she’d last seen him alive, the remains of KKK leader Frank Ancona were found near the Missouri River roughly 30 miles from his abandoned vehicle. He had been shot in the head.

As CBS News reports, by Saturday afternoon the Leadwood home shared by Frank and Malissa Ancona was surrounded by yellow police tape. Police discovered that a safe inside the home had been ransacked. Several guns were reportedly missing. Even more damning, investigators working the case of the KKK leader’s murder say that their was “extensive blood evidence” in the home’s master bedroom.

On Sunday, Malissa Ancona was taken into police custody, arrested on suspicion of murder in her husband’s death. She was initially placed on a 24-hour hold, and while police continued to investigate, and no charges were immediately filed in the case.

Fast forward to Monday afternoon. Now, police say that they have a good idea what happened in the final moments of KKK leader Frank Ancona’s life. As the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, investigators believe that Ancona was shot and killed in his sleep. Not by his wife, but rather by her son, 24-year-old Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. Police believe that the murder took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Wednesday, just hours before the murdered Imperial Dragon’s body was discovered.

Sheriff’s Detective Matt Wampler indicated in his charging affidavit that, following the cold and calculated murder, the body of Frank Ancona was transported the location where it was found unceremoniously dumped on Saturday. Investigators allege that Jinkerson’s vehicle was used in the transportation of the body.

Malissa Ancona is alleged to have told investigators that her son was the man who pulled the trigger on Frank Ancona. She also reportedly admitted to deliberately not filing a police report as well as attempting to destroy and hide evidence of the crime.

According to St. Francois County Prosecutor Jarrod Mahurin, who filed official criminal charges against Malissa Ancona and Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. on Monday, it is possible that the murder may have come about because Frank Ancona wanted out of his marriage. He had reportedly told his wife (and alleged killer) Malissa that he wanted a divorce before the horrific crime was carried out.

“It may have been a marital issue.”

Malissa Ancona, who reportedly admitted to helping clean up the crime scene after her husband’s slaying, allegedly admitted to law enforcement that her KKK leader husband was planning on filing for a divorce when he returned from a scheduled work trip.

As for Jinkerson, he was not a full-time resident of the Ancona home, but he was known to stay with his mother and her husband on occasion. He reportedly had a “so-so” relationship with KKK leader Frank Ancona prior to the murder, and investigators said that the stepfather and stepson had had “issues in the past.”

Both Malissa Ancona and her son Paul Edward Jinkerson Jr. have been charged with abandonment of a corpse, first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. They are currently being held without bail in connection with the murder of KKK Leader Frank Ancona.

[Featured Image by Frank Ancona/Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan]