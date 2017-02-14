Stassi Schroeder Calls Out Lala Kent On Who Married Boyfriend Is

Everyone knows that Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent don’t like each other at all. Lala has been shy about who her boyfriend is even though the rumors are that he is married. All About the Tea shared that Stassi and Lala got into it on Twitter where Stassi called her out and used her boyfriend’s name. She isn’t shy about saying who the man in Lala’s life is even tough Kent won’t admit it.

Stassi went to Twitter while talking to Lala and said, “When you’re desperate & not captivating enough on your own @lala_kent – give Randall a huge kiss from all of us you fat shamed.” This makes everyone think that this means that Lala’s boyfriend is really Randall Emmett. He is a big Hollywood producer, and Lala worked on a movie with him and Nicholas Cage recently. This would be the perfect place for her to meet him. The rumors were that she was dating a pro athlete, but then they quickly moved to Randall.

.Lala Kent Reveals She's No Longer Friends With James Kennedy; Plus Mocks The VPR Crew! https://t.co/sVB7oL66zd #PumpRules — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) February 13, 2017

The thing is, Randall is actually married to actress Ambyr Childers. They have two kids together. Lala hasn’t been shy about sharing that she has a man in her life. She went to Twitter not long ago to share a picture of chocolate covered strawberries along with a note that says “I love you, Lala.” She is obviously head over heels for this guy and Kent isn’t holding back on letting the world know that, just not who he is.

Recently, Lala Kent went to Twitter to say that the married thing never happened, though. She said, “My life is between me and my man. No1 else. No1 will ever kno the ins&outs of my relationship bc I don’t owe that to you.” Fans do feel like since Lala opened her life on a reality show they are owed some answers, but she doesn’t agree with that theory at all. She went on to say the following.

“I hold my relationships and friendship close to my heart, that’s all there is to say. Move on from the f**king married man thing. It didn’t happen. I know ya’ll wish it did. But again, you don’t know sh**. This is played the f**k out. Made a great storyline for Season 4 tho. Ya welcome.”

It sounds like Lala really does feel like this was just a storyline for the show, but even one of her best friends shared that Randall is the man in her life. The Inquisitr shared not long ago that James Kennedy revealed on Watch What Happens Live that Lala was dating a big Hollywood producer. James didn’t actually say a name, but everyone was sure that this meant that Randall was the one she is with especially after James said that he has even been hanging out with Lala Kent still. If anyone would know show she is dating, then it would probably be James.

Lala Kent is never going to admit who the guy is she is dating. When they are ready to be out in public, they may have to share it, but for now Kent is doing everything she can to keep it quiet. Somehow she has pulled it off so far.

Are you shocked that Stassi actually used Lala’s boyfriend’s name on Twitter? Do you think that she is really with a married man? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of Vanerpump Rules when they air on Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image By Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]