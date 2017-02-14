New Pop Music Feud? Britney Spears Appears Unfazed By Katy Perry’s Grammys Diss

Britney Spears doesn’t seem to be bothered by Katy Perry. The pop star took to Instagram to show her fans that she’s been completely unfazed by the fellow pop star’s comments about her mental health.

Britney Spears took to Instagram not once, but twice after Katy Perry made some insensitive jokes about the singer at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to Us Weekly. In a second Instagram post that was shared on Monday, Feb. 13, Spears, 35, gave her fans some “weekend advice.”

In the clip, Britney is heard saying, “A book in Malibu is all you need,” as she’s seen relaxing in bed by herself. She pans the camera down to her book, gives the camera a pout, and then giggles. Though Britney willingly attended the Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy party with rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari on Saturday night, she chose to skip the Grammys altogether and avoid an awkward run-in with Katy. In the clip below, Britney is seen rocking a white sleeveless blouse with a turquoise necklace.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, Spears took to Instagram to show off her bikini body once again. She showed off her incredibly strong and toned physique by sharing a photo of herself wearing an orange two-piece bikini with a straw hat.

This comes after the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer dissed the pop princess on the red carpet. She first dissed Britney when she talked about her own mental health with E! News’ Ryan Seacrest ahead of the awards show.

“It’s called taking care of your mental health,” she said, before looking into the camera and adding, “I haven’t shaved my head yet. ”

Perry shared a similar joke during another live Grammys red carpet interview with CBS.

“It’s like the last color in the spectrum that I can do,” the now political pop star said. “I’ve done all of them and the only thing left to do is shave my head, which I’m really saving for a public breakdown.”

She was referring to the time that Spears suffered a meltdown in 2007, which included a head-shaving moment and an umbrella attack on one paparazzo’s car. It also cost the “Slumber Party” star custody of her two sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10. Spears’ breakdown was brought on by her divorce with ex-husband Kevin Federline, the pressures of fame, alleged substance abuse, and an undisclosed mental illness, reported Us Weekly.

This didn’t sit well with Spears’ fans, who took to Twitter to get the hashtag #KatyPerryIsOverParty trending. Perry may have bad blood with Taylor Swift, 26, but she never expressed distaste for the pop star. Spears’ 2013 track “Passenger” was even co-written by Perry.

Both ladies have spoken highly about each other in previous interviews. Though she looked bored, Katy was spotted at one of Britney’s Las Vegas shows. In a 2013 interview with MTV News, Britney had nothing but kind words to say about the performer.

“I’m a huge fan of hers,” she said at the time. “I think she’s an amazing vocalist and has a beautiful voice.”

It still seemed out of left field for Perry to diss Spears like that. After all, she is trying to make her start with a new politically-charged pop era. She just released “Chained to the Rhythm,” which is a cheeky song about how people are like hamsters on a wheel and are comfortable “living in a bubble.”

Perry has yet to respond to the backlash over her Spears diss or to even release a quick statement apologizing for cracking the joke and explaining that she was just trying to be funny on her big night.

