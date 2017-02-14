Could General Mills’ New Products Save The Company?

In January, General Mills unveiled a host of new products in hopes of generating a newer, younger customer-base and reconnecting with pre-existing consumers. From Yoplait Custard to Annie’s organic popcorn, General Mills has created a solid new product lineup for 2017.

According to General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Powell, there has been a dramatic rise in snacking, as consumers adept to their increasingly busy schedules and lifestyles.

“Snacking presents a tremendous growth opportunity for General Mills,” Powell said in a statement. “Our products are in 97 percent of U.S. consumer households and about one-third of our global sales are international. This gives us a great ability to listen and deliver what consumers want. And while preferences are changing faster than ever, what hasn’t changed is the desire for food that tastes great, is convenient, and affordable. Our scale allows us to easily transfer great ideas into great products around the world.”

According to Jeanie Bassett, vice president of Global Consumer Insights at General Mills, weight management has been one of the biggest shifts in consumer eating habits within the past year.

“Controlling weight used to be about counting calories, now it’s about calories that count,” Bassett said. “Today it’s more about satiety, which is why you see increased interest in protein.”

Consumers continue to seek products made with simple, recognizable ingredients that are free from gluten and artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives.

“Products like Liberté yogurt provide transparency around the ingredients they use. For example, they aren’t just using vanilla beans, but vanilla beans from Indonesia,” Bassett said.

Nonetheless, consumers are still making room for indulgent treats.

“Oftentimes consumers talk about eating healthy as a presentation of their best selves and their aspirations, but in reality, they simply want something that tastes good,” Bassett said.

To help fill this void for healthy, yet tasteful treats, General Mills has created a variety of exotic new flavors of yogurt and ice cream, such as Häagen-Dazs green tea almond stick bars and Yoplait Custard.

Here’s a sampling of General Mills’ 2017 product lineup:

Annie’s Popcorn: Naturally gluten free, Annie’s popcorn is available in Organic Butter and Sea Salt with Organic White Cheddar varieties.

Fiber One Layered Chewy Bars: General Mills ‘new Fiber One Layered Chewy Bars combine layers of crisped grains, drizzled caramel, crunchy almond toppings, and chocolate.

Häagen-Dazs "Fruit and flowers" ice cream (China only): Häagen-Dazs delivers an aromatic experience with a new line of "fruit and flowers" flavors, such as Raspberry and Lychee, Rose, and Elderflower and Blackcurrant.

Liberté Yogurt new flavors: In January, Liberté Yogurt added new flavors, including Indonesian Vanilla Bean, and a limited batch flavor including Nicaraguan Coffee Bean made with organic direct trade Intelligentsia coffee.

Very Berry Cheerios: Free of artificial flavors and colors, Very Berry Cheerios have all the goodness of gluten free Cheerios, plus a delicious taste of real fruit – raspberry, strawberry, and blueberry.

Yoplait Custard: After a 10-year hiatus, Yoplait Custard has made a return. The silky-smooth custard-style yogurt, made from whole milk, is now available in six flavors including Vanilla, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Lemon, and Caramel. Free of artificial colors and flavors and high fructose corn syrup. Made with dairy free of rBGH/rBST growth hormones.

Yoplait Dippers – Also available in six flavors, Yoplait Dippers are the perfect combination of soft and crunchy. From sweet to savory, Dippers’ flavors include, Chocolate Raspberry Chunk Yogurt with Chocolate Drizzled Pretzels, Caramelized Banana Yogurt with Pretzels, Vanilla Bean Yogurt with Honey Oat Bites, Chipotle Ranch Yogurt with Tortilla Chips, or Coffee Chocolate Chunk Yogurt with Cinnamon Crisps.

