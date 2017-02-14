WWE Rumors: Baron Corbin To Leave ‘WrestleMania 33’ As Champion?

Current WWE superstar Baron Corbin has yet to win a championship on the main roster, but could that change as of WrestleMania 33? The “Lone Wolf” was among the competitors inside Sunday’s Elimination Chamber match and was also among the earliest eliminations of the six superstars. However, the stage was also set for a feud to start up involving Corbin and one of the other contenders in the match. Based on recent WWE betting odds, it appears Corbin could be among those who are favorites to win one of WWE’s most prestigious championships over the company’s history.

During Sunday night’s main event match, six competitors were inside the Elimination Chamber including Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, and John Cena. ProWrestling.net reported that Corbin was the fifth competitor released into the chamber as part of the field competing for Cena’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Corbin made the mistake of taking his eyes off his opponent Dean Ambrose while waiting for The Miz to be released from his pod as the final entrant into the match. As Miz’s pod opened, Corbin was waiting for him, but Ambrose managed to score a rollup pinfall to eliminate “The Lone Wolf” from the match. An irate Corbin attacked Ambrose, beating him up before leaving the ring, which allowed The Miz to pin and easily eliminate Ambrose.

So the set up is now there for a feud between Corbin and current WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. After last night’s results, it won’t be surprising if Corbin begins to target Ambrose, or if Dean goes for some revenge of his own. This will likely lead to the two being booked into a match, possibly on SmackDown Live which would carry over to WrestleMania 33 for the title. As it stands right now, the latest betting odds actually favor Corbin out of anyone else on the roster to have the WWE Intercontinental Championship by the end of the big pay-per-view in Orlando, Florida.

The Paddy Power sports book currently lists Corbin at 4 to 6 odds to leave this year’s WrestleMania event as WWE Intercontinental Champion. Next on that list is the current champion Ambrose, who is 4 to 5, followed by Dolph Ziggler at 3 to 1, and former champion The Miz at 4 to 1. Also on the odds listing are Apollo Crews at 5 to 1, AJ Styles at 6 to 1, and John Cena at 7 to 1. Of those names, Miz, Styles, and Cena seem unlikely candidates due to their rumored booking situations for WrestleMania. Expectations are that Cena will team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face Miz and his wife Maryse, while AJ Styles will be fighting SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon in a match.

At previous installments of WrestleMania, they’ve featured multiple competitors vying for either the Intercontinental or United States title in a ladder match. At least year’s WrestleMania, it was Zack Ryder winning a match involving Sin Cara, Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn to capture the Intercontinental belt.

It’s possible that WWE could book another match of this type for WrestleMania 33, involving several of the competitors who don’t really have much else to do on the card. That would seem to include Dolph Ziggler, Kalisto, Apollo Crews and maybe Luke Harper or Mojo Rawley. Otherwise, some of those guys will probably be tossed into a match that Baron Corbin has won before: the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

While he’s currently the favorite on the betting odds, that doesn’t make “The Lone Wolf” a shoe-in to win the title, as things can change within the next seven weeks. However, Corbin seems like a great candidate to put the Intercontinental title on after Ambrose. He’s yet to deliver a fiery promo or gain as much heat as he could, but he’s got the right look and suitable in-ring skills.

With some work on cutting those passionate promos to get more heat from the fans, Corbin could easily put himself amongst the top heels on the SmackDown Live roster. A title win would be a good push in the right direction and another nice accomplishment early in the wrestling career of Baron Corbin.

WWE fans, do you think Baron Corbin will become the WWE Intercontinental Champion in the next several weeks, at WrestleMania 33, or later on down the road? How many years will it be before he captures one of the major championships on the main roster?

