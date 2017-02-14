Singer Joy Villa’s Trump Gown Was Designed By A Gay, Filipino Immigrant

Singer Joy Villa turned several heads after she appeared in a “Make America Great Again” Donald Trump-themed gown at the 59th Grammy Awards. The one thing almost everyone wanted to know after Villa’s appearance was the name of the person who designed the gown. As it turns out, Joy Villa’s “Trump” gown was designed by a designer named Andre Soriano. The interesting thing about Soriano? He is a Filipino immigrant who also happens to be a very vocal Trump supporter.

According to Fox News Insider, the dress was designed because Joy Villa and the designer “had to make a statement” at the Grammy Awards. The designer along with Villa explained the thought process that went behind the making of the dress in an interview aired on Fox News.

“We have to put America together and we have to promote love, and since her music is about love and I have the Trump flag in front of our house, I was like, ‘I’m gonna make you a Trump gown,'” Soriano says in the interview.

Soriano also said there was no intention behind designing the dress other than to make a statement. Several people have criticized Joy Villa and claimed that her antics was just a publicity stunt to increase the sales of her albums.

“Her politics is about love. We both voted for President Trump, and it’s a message all across the board. It’s about peace and love…. At the end of the day, it’s really about what you believe in as an artist, and it’s all about uniting people together, it’s about family, it’s about friends.”

It was on Sunday that Joy Villa made the much talked about appearance at the 59th Grammy Awards. While she initially appeared in a cape, while posing for photographers, she took the cape off to reveal the Trump-themed “Make America Great Again” gown. The gown also had the word “Trump” written in glittery text at the back. Needless to say, her Trump gown went on to become one of the most talked about things on the Internet on Sunday.

Joy Villa is part of the NEW counter-culture. ???? Observe the frothing meltdown from the intolerant establishment left. pic.twitter.com/cKoqH4wiJH — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 13, 2017

According to Villa, reactions to her decision to show up in the Trump gown have been mixed. While she was commended by many Trump supporters and was commended for standing up for her beliefs and for daring to do what she did, Villa says she has also received death threats from people who did not like what she did. One a positive note, the sales of her album I Make the Static which was on No. 543,202 on Amazon’s Movers & Shakers albums list rose to No. 3.

???????????????? #AmericaFirst Thank you @Joy_Villa 4 UR great courage & love 4 the USA. Standing upto UR peers takes courage #TeamTrump has your back pic.twitter.com/KBxrKAFLdd — Brian Fraser (@bfraser747) February 13, 2017

Reactions from many of her fans too have been mixed, with some people saying that her dress wasn’t really meant to be an endorsement of President Trump. In fact, they were of the belief that it was merely a public stunt. Their belief is based on the fact that this is not the first time that Joy Villa has appeared in an attention-grabbing outfit. In her last appearance, Joy Villa was seen wearing a very revealing bright orange dress that was made snow fencing material. Underneath, she only had a nude thong and some flesh-colored nipple tape.

25-year-old Joy Villa was born in California and has been performing since she was 5 -years-old. It remains to be seen if Villa’s career takes off from here. Villa, however, seems to be more bothered whether she would end up either on the best dressed or the worst dressed lists.

“I hope I end up on both (best and worst dressed) lists. If people love it or hate it, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Do you think Joy Villa’s Trump gown was nothing more than a publicity stunt?

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]