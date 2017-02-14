Emily Ratajkowski Vs. ‘The New York Times’: Model Defends Melania Trump

Emily Ratajkowski took to Twitter to call out a New York Times reporter for making slut-shaming comments about Melania Trump.

It’s no secret that the model has been outspoken about feminism, women’s issue, and sexuality. Ratajkowski took to Twitter to mention that she sat next to a journalist from The New York Times at a Fashion Week event in New York, reports the Sydney Morning Herald. She struck up some small talk with the journalist who asked, “do you think Donald Trump’s presidency is going to spell the end of civilization,” then went on to call Trump a “hooker.”

Emily Ratajkowski didn’t sit kindly with that remark. She took to her Twitter account to call out the journalist without name-dropping that person.

“Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me ‘Melania is a hooker.’ Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call out for,” she wrote. “what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should,” she added.

“Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bulls***,” she further stated.

As for The New York Times, the publication has released a statement about the comments.

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumour regarding Melania Trump. The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

These rumors have swirled around the internet before. The allegations even landed the Daily Mail in court because it cost Trump some major business dealings. As for Ratajkowski, she did not attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but she was spotted in New York.

Ratajkowski wore a very powerful look as she stepped out in a pastel pink suit paired with a white button-down blouse. She paired her look with simple makeup, a snakeskin clutch, and her signature brown hair worn sleek and straight and parted in the middle. According to Vogue.com, Ratajkowski skipped the Grammys to attend the Altuzarra Fall show. Her outfit was a political statement in reference to Hillary Clinton’s power suits and even wore a Planned Parenthood button, which read, “Fashion Stands With Planned Parenthood.”

In an interview with Glamour magazine last year, Ratajkowski claimed that women can be both “serious and sexual.” Ratajkowski has been outspoken about her political beliefs ever since the 2016 election and has not backed down since. She argued that her sexy photo shoots and selfies that are not “attention seeking.”

“The ideal feminist world shouldn’t be one where women suppress their human instincts for attention and desire,” Ratajkowski wrote in her interview. “We shouldn’t be weighed down with the responsibility of explaining our every move. We shouldn’t have to apologize for wanting attention either. We don’t owe anyone an explanation. It’s not our responsibility to change the way we are seen – it’s society’s responsibility to change the way it sees us.”

Ratajkowski has been very supportive of her nude photos. She sent her friends and family members intimate photos of herself as a special Christmas gift. But, that doesn’t mean one should use her nudes to make a profit off the model – especially without her consent.

In November 2016, photographer Jonathan Leder and Imperial Publishing released a book of hundreds of photos featuring Ratajkowski in various stages of undress without her consent. Ratajkowski took to Twitter accusing of Leder of publishing the photos without her consent and highlighted the importance of “women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies,” according to HighSnobiety.

Leder is not backing down. He even released her series of photos in an exhibit called “Polaroids” at the Castor Gallery in New York City. Leder even sat down for an interview with HighSnobiety about his encounter with the then-aspiring model and actress.

“I would say that within 30 minutes of taking the first Polaroids, she was naked. I had worked with over 500 models by that point in my career, and I can tell you that Emily Ratajkowski was one of the most comfortable models I had ever worked with in terms of her body.”

