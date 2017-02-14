The Bachelor Nation’s First Black Lead: Rachel Lindsay To Be ‘The Bachelorette’

The Bachelor franchise will reportedly be making a historical decision to have their first African-American lead and cast The Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay as the next Bachelorette.

#FBF…they call it The Big Easy.. but I didn't really know how easy it would be…#neworleans #mardigrasworld #firstdate #bachelornation #thebachelor #???? #fbf A photo posted by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

According to multiple reports, The Bachelor contestant on the current season with Nick Viall will be named the next Bachelorette. This decision will be a historic one for the ABC network, which has never cast a black lead for The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

I have just received approval to make an historic announcement in the coming days regarding #TheBachelor !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 7, 2017

The announcement is set to be made on tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, despite the fact that Lindsay still appears to be a contestant on The Bachelor with Nick, as six ladies still remain in the running, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 31-year-old attorney from Dallas will be the first black Bachelorette in the history of The Bachelor series’ history.

Fans and viewers of The Bachelor have been speculating that Rachel Linsday would be the next Bachelorette since the season began airing.

In addition, the ABC reality show has been slammed in the past for its seemingly prejudice casting, having never cast a black male or female lead as the love interest. The African-American contestants on the past seasons of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have never historically made it very far into the seasons either.

It is about time that the most popular reality dating series in America cast a female black lead as the next Bachelorette.

Last night's episode of #thebachelor drew twice as many viewers as the super bowl!!! (In my house, that is) — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 8, 2017

The announcement for the next Bachelorette is not usually made this early on in the season, especially because Lindsay appeared to still be a qualifying contestant on the currently airing episodes of The Bachelor.

Rachel has not yet been eliminated by Nick Viall and he seemed to be very interested in her as a romantic partner.

All smiles all the time #thebachelor A photo posted by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

However, notorious reality television spoiler website, Reality Steve,broke the news of Lindsay’s casting and the fact that the announcement would be made on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After the news had already been spoiled, The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss teased his followers about the “historic” announcement on Twitter.

This history-making, historic announcement could be the most-historic in the history of #thebachelor !!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 8, 2017

Fleiss then confirmed that Jimmy Fallon would indeed be the one to break the news to The Bachelor fans on his late-night talk show.

“We’ve decided to let our friend @jimmykimmel make the historic announcement during tomorrow night’s show. #thebachelor”

ABC also broke their traditional rules back when they revealed that Nick Viall would be The Bachelor by making the announcement before he had broken up with the woman he was dating on The Bachelor spin-off series, Bachelor In Paradise. Prior to Nick Viall, the network had also never cast anyone as The Bachelor who had not been on the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Catch the big Bachelor announcement on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

I'm a true Cowboys fan through the good and the bad and this season has been a good one! Let's Go Blue! #americasteam #wecametoplay #superbowlbound #dallascowboys A photo posted by Rachel Lindsay (@therachlindsay) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

