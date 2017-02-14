‘Lucifer’ Season 2 To Resume On May 1, Series Renewed For Season 3

Lucifer Season 2 is going to be on a long hiatus following its winter break. There is no mid-season premiere yet, but writers are positive that the series will be back on May 1. Despite being on a break, the series is facing numerous controversies including a lawsuit over the music used for the series. Irrespective of these issues, Fox went ahead and picked up Lucifer for Season 3.

Lucifer Season 2 Release Date

Right after the winter break, Lucifer aired three episodes for Season 2 before it went on a mid-season break. The trilogy has been an exciting one and it showed one of the most highly anticipated events in the series -a trip to hell.

Lucifer Season 2, Episode 13, which has been the send-off episode, showed Lucifer’s struggle to save Chloe. To do this, he had to make a trip back to Hell. Everyone had to work together to save Lucifer and Chloe. In the process, Charlotte proved her love for her children as she decided to come clean to Lucifer.

The episode looked more into Lucifer’s struggle to make sense of Chloe’s presence in his life. Right after his mission, the devil has so much on his mind that he decided to skip town. Chloe is the first to know what Lucifer did and it remains to be seen how everyone else will react to what he did. The last episode shows that Lucifer took off on this own and he will be back in town right after the mid-season break.

While the details on what the upcoming episodes will reveal remain to be a secret, one exciting event that fans have been looking forward to will reportedly happen in Lucifer Season 2, Episode 16. A new character known as God Johnson will be portrayed by Timothy Omundson. The man is deemed to be a nut case and Lucifer tries to prove that he is a fraud. However, God shares some things that only Lucifer’s real father knows.

Season 3 Renewal

Fans of the show Lucifer have nothing to worry about despite the lawsuit that the Fox series is facing. The network had an early Valentine’s Day gift for everyone who loves the show as they handed out an early renewal for the series. Lucifer, which follows the story of a devil who is helping the LAPD hunt criminals, was renewed for a third season. The network ordered 22 episodes for Lucifer Season 3.

David Madden, the president for Fox’s network entertainment praised lead actors Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Lucifer’s entire cast for breathing life into three-dimensional characters.

“Lucifer if one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better.”

Based on the network’s data, Lucifer performs relatively well on all platforms with an average viewership of 8 million. The story is based on Neil Gaiman, Mike Dringenberg, and Sam Kieth’s characters on DC Comics.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is facing a lawsuit over the title music of Lucifer. Reports that the company is now in court over copyright infringement allegations are making rounds on the web. Oscar-nominated composer Marco Beltrami has also been sued by Robert Marderosian and Aron Marderosian for fraud.

The complaint stated that Beltrami failed to credit Mardos for the title music in Lucifer and passed it off as his own when he warranted and negotiated the Mater and Composition to Warner Bros. and NS Pictures. Despite these issues, Fox remains to be a firm believer that fans will continue to patronize the show, hence the decision to renew Lucifer for a third season.

Lucifer is the third series that the network picked up for another season, the first two being Empire and The Simpsons. Lucifer will return with Season 2 Episode 14 on May 1, 9 p.m. at Fox.

[Featured Image by Fox]