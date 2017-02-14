Valentine’s Day Special: When Song Joong-ki And Song Hye-kyo First Met

Valentine’s Day is finally here. The eagle-eyed fans of Hallyuwood have now set their sights on Asia’s beloved couple: Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo.

It was in February 2016 when fans witnessed the epic romance of Captain Yoo Shi-jin and Dr. Kang Mo-yeon. The Descendants of the Sun was a global phenomenon, and so was the SongSong couple.

Contrary to popular belief, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo’s first meeting was not on the sets of Descendants of the Sun.

In fact, the meet-cute happened way back in 2012 when Song Hye-kyo was shooting another TV series, That Winter The Wind Blows, with actor Jo In-sung.

As far as Song Hye-kyo could remember, Song Joong-ki visited the sets of That Winter The Wind Blows, as he was friends with Jo In-sung.

Coincidentally, for Jo In-sung, That Winter The Wind Blows was the first drama he appeared in after he completed his mandatory military duty. Like Song Joong-ki, Jo In-sung too was trying to make his way back to the Hallyu scene. Thanks to Song Hye-kyo, he did.

“Song Joong-ki and Jo In-sung are close friends. When we were filming That Winter, The Wind Blows, Song Joong-ki made a surprise visit to the set. We didn’t talk long that day. As I’m the sunbae (senior), all he did was greet me and he left. After that, we ran into each other a couple of time. We would end up bumping into each other at the same coffee shop,” Song Hye-kyo told later.

As for Song Joong-ki, Descendants of the Sun was a dream come true to work with the beautiful Song Hye-kyo. He never had the faintest idea that he would someday be working with her.

“As a fan, I watched many of her dramas, but I didn’t know I’d meet her one day. I thought I really didn’t match her style. When I heard I was offered this role, I was very surprised. However, when I met her a few times, I realized we had many things in common. That’s why I anticipated working on this,” he said.

When the two came together in Descendants of the Sun, it was epic. The onscreen chemistry between Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo was so magical that the fans of the K-drama want them to hook up in real life too.

After singer Rain and South Korean actress Kim Tae-hee tied the knot in January, fans wanted Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo to get married. In fact, every day, Song Hye-kyo’s Instagram account is pouring with requests, requesting her to consider Song Joong-ki as her beau.

On social media, photoshopped images of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have been going viral since the duo won KBS Drama’s Best Couple Award. One cannot blame the fans because Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo did look like the bride and the groom during the awards ceremony on December 31.

Oddly enough, on January 31, a shocking revelation came to light when cosmetic brand Laneige posted a message on its official Facebook page. On its Taiwan page, the company texted a congratulatory message to its brand ambassador Song Hye-kyo, wishing her a blessed married life with her “Oppa.” However, one is not sure if the “Oppa” referred to in the post is Song Joong-ki.

There has been no official announcement yet, but the word on social media is that Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might reunite this month.

According to the Inquisitr, Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo might end up meeting for the first anniversary celebrations of Descendants of the Sun, if at all there is one.

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]