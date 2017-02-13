Metallica Tour 2017: North American Leg, Dates, Ticket Sale Details Confirmed

Metallica has announced the North American leg of its 2017 Worldwide Tour. The band will be performing across the United States and Canada starting in May to support their latest album, Hardwired… to Self-Destruct.

The Metallica 2017 tour will run for 25 days, kicking off on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland, at the M&T Bank Stadium and concluding on Aug. 16 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta. Metallica will get support from bands Sevenfold, Gojira and Volbeat.

For most dates of the Metallica 2017 tour, Sevenfold and Volbeat will do the opening while Gojira will join the concert in August.

For every Metallica 2017 tour ticket purchase, one can get a physical or digital copy of the latest album, Hardwired … to Self-Destruct. Metallica fans also get to win “pretty cool prizes,” according to a report from Ultimate Classic Rock. They are eligible to win those prizes when they will make donations to the band’s All Within My Hand’s foundation.

Funds raised for the 2017 Metallica tour will go to local, national and Bay Area charities that each member of Metallica supports.

Pre-sale tickets for the 2017 Metallica worldwide tour will start on Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. local time for Legacy Fan Club members. For Metallica fan club members, the tickets will start selling on the same date at 11 a.m. local time. For the general public, tickets will be available on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

The North American leg of the Metallica 2017 tour had already been confirmed in December. Lead guitarist Kirk Hammett expressed how the band is excited to return with a full-scale North American tour during an earlier interview with Billboard.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve done a proper American tour. We’ve done European tours, Asian tours, South American tours — relatively recently — but we have not done a proper American tour as of late, so we’re very, very excited about it, and we’re very excited to be able to do it playing new songs.”

It was also reported that a special stage has been set up for this most-awaited North-American leg of the Metallica tour 2017. Hammett did not go into details but promised the fans that the show is going to be “really cool, really fun and very Metallica.”

The complete details on the tour dates are listed below:

May 10 – Baltimore, Md. – M&T Bank Stadium*^

May 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Lincoln Financial Field*^

May 14 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium*^

May 17 – Uniondale, N.Y. – New Coliseum^

May 19 – Boston, Mass. – Gillette Stadium ^

May 21 – Columbus, Ohio – Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 4 – St. Louis, Mo. – Busch Stadium^

June 7 – Denver, Colo. – Sports Authority Field*^

June 11 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium*^

June 14 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome*

June 16 – Dallas, Texas – AT&T Stadium*

June 18 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field*

July 5 – Orlando, Fla. – Camping World Stadium*^

July 7 – Miami, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium*^

July 9 – Atlanta, Ga. – Suntrust Park*^

July 12 – Detroit, Mich. – Comercia Park*^

July 14 – Quebec City, Quebec- Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre*^

July 19 – Montreal, Quebec – Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

July 29 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Rose Bowl*+

Aug. 4 – Phoenix, Ariz. – University of Phoenix Stadium*+

Aug. 6 – San Diego, Calif. – Petco Park*+

Aug. 9 – Seattle, Wash. – Centurylink Field*+

Aug. 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place*+

Aug. 16 – Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium*+

*With Avenged Sevenfold

^With Volbeat

+With Gojira

Fans got to see Metallica perform onstage at the recently concluded 59th Annual Grammy Awards. The group performed “Moth Into Flame” with Lady Gaga. However, things were not so smooth since James Hetfield’s mic was not turned on. According to a report from TMZ, a stagehand accidentally unplugged a wire under the stage.

Hetfield just shared a mic with Gaga, and despite the technical difficulties, the performance was full of energy. Still, the vocalist was seemingly upset that he kicked the stand and even threw away his guitar offstage once the song ended.

The band that’s about to perform the North American leg of their worldwide 2017 tour received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song for “Hardwired.” However, Metallica lost the award to “Blackstar” by the late David Bowie.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]