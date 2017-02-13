Ariana Madix Jokes About Bruno Mars Crush, Claims Tom Sandoval Is Supportive

Ariana Madix may be involved in a years-long relationship with Tom Sandoval, but last night, it was all about Bruno Mars and his epic Prince tribute during the Grammy Awards.

As the show aired live from Los Angeles, where Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval live and work, Madix took to Twitter to live-tweet with her fans and followers and in addition to her many Beyonce-related tweets, the reality star confirmed a years-long crush on Bruno Mars.

“I’m embarrassed that I’ve had this crush on Bruno Mars for so many years. I can’t control it,” Ariana Madix wrote to fans on Twitter during Sunday’s event.

Ariana Madix began dating Tom Sandoval after he and his former girlfriend, Kristen Doute, parted ways during an early season of Vanderpump Rules. At the time their relationship began, Madix was appearing on the show in a limited role, but once she and Sandoval fell in love, she was upgraded to a full-time role on the series.

Ariana Madix continued on Twitter with another tweet, joking about a potential pregnancy as Bruno Mars got down on stage. “OMG I would be spontaneously pregnant if I was in that audience and Bruno was breaking it down for me like that,” she tweeted.

Then, when a fan of Ariana Madix’s brought up her longtime boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and said he had some competition, Madix said, “He’s supportive as long as I don’t play ‘Grenade.'”

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s relationship has been documented on reality TV for the past couple of years, but the television stars aren’t exactly the typical reality couple. In fact, their relationship is arguably the least dramatic of Vanderpump Rules and they have rarely been seen at odds.

While the couple has been involved in drama, the majority of their disputes have been with Kristen Doute, who attempted to prove that Sandoval had allegedly cheated on Madix during an earlier season of the show. As fans will recall, Doute enlisted a woman from Miami to travel to Los Angeles and confront Sandoval about their rumored affair. However, Ariana Madix was unfazed by the allegations against her boyfriend and she and Sandoval remained intact.

Throughout the couple’s run on Vanderpump Rules, fans have been curious to see where their relationship will take them, but so far, it is hard to say what their next step will be. While Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have been living together for some time, they haven’t appeared to be on the same page when it comes to marriage in recent years. Although Sandoval seems open to the idea, Madix previously said that she is uninterested in getting married and would prepare to first buy a home with her longtime partner.

“Tom and I actually have a joke that every time somebody asks us when we’re going to get married that one more year gets added on to our time frame. I think we’re at 28 years,” Ariana Madix explained to The Daily Dish in November. “But, honestly, I love him. I want to be with him and we have a lot of future plans together. They don’t necessarily involve walking down an aisle and saying vows, but we really want to buy a house together. That’s something that we’ve been really saving our money for, and we really want to travel the world together and that’s something that’s really important to both of us. And hopefully it all happens.”

To see more of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 5 tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]