Maria Lynn Baker Pictures: Woman Allegedly Made Bathroom Sex Tape With Two Boys

Maria Lynn Baker is under arrest after police said the 28-year-old filmed a sex tape with two young boys in a public bathroom, with the disgusting allegations going viral and sending people to seek out pictures of Baker — including a smirking mugshot.

The Florida woman was arrested this week after some of the graphic footage was allegedly shown to another woman. Police said they responded to a call for an argument, and when they arrived, another person showed the video of Maria Lynn Baker allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old.

This is not the first time that Maria Lynn Baker has been in trouble with the law, Ocala Star Banner reported.

“Baker, who was listed as homeless, had been arrested last month on disorderly conduct and trespassing, was adjudicated guilty on those charges and spent 15 days in the Marion County Jail,” the report noted.

Baker’s arrest history goes back quite a ways. A website listing mugshots for the Ocala area listed other mughots to Maria Lynn Baker dating back to 2010, though details of the arrest were not available. The NWF Daily News reported that she has been in and out of prison for a string of offenses over the last 11 years, including battery and resisting arrest.

The Ocala Star Banner report added that Baker was actually the one who called police to report the boys, but after a brief investigation police found that she was the one allegedly raping the boys.

“According to police officials, Baker called the agency on Friday night to snitch on the juveniles before they told on her. Baker, however, did not tell officers what the boys had supposedly done. “An officer went to West Silver Springs Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, where Baker and another woman were arguing. The woman told the officer that she had evidence Baker was having sexual encounters with boys.”

Though the homeless woman was arrested over the weekend, her dark story went viral around the globe early this week. Several news outlets, including the U.K.’s Sun, ran stories on Maria Lynn Baker’s alleged sex tape, and the allegations were shared across social media as well.

Part of the story’s viral nature came from the pictures of Maria Lynn Baker that accompanied it. In her mugshot, the 28-year-old appeared to wear a smirk on her face.

The arrest of Maria Lynn Baker for her alleged bathroom sex tape with two young boys came just a few days after another viral allegation of child abuse. In Ohio, 20-year-old India Kirksey was arrested last week on a charge of felony rape after she allegedly live-streamed video of herself raping a 4-year-old boy, WCPO reported.

The footage had allegedly been streamed to the internet through the Periscope app sometime earlier this year. Police in Harrisburg County received a tip from someone who saw the video online, and they arrested Kirksey on charges of rape.

As Cincinnati Enquirer reported, India Kirksey allegedly confessed to performing oral sex on the toddler.

Kirksey was arraigned in court last week, and is reportedly being held on a $350,000 bond.

Maria Lynn Baker faces two charges of lewd and lascivious battery for allegedly filming a sex tape with two young boys in a public bathroom. Police told the Ocala Star Banner that there may be more charges coming, as they believe Baker has more victims.

